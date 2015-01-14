Travel Advice From AFAR Editors: Nick Rowlands Explores Hong Kong & Beyond

Photos by Cheri Lucas Rowlands

Though our editors’ travel experiences make their way into an issue of AFAR, we can’t always fit it all in. That’s why we asked guides editor Nick Rowlands to share his experiences on a recent trip to Hong Kong, Macau, and Hawaii (wow), and tips for doing it yourself.

Where did you go?

NR: My wife Cheri and I spent five nights on Hong Kong Island, two nights in a fishing village on Macau called Coloane, four nights in Kowloon, and four nights in Kailua on Oahu, Hawaii.

How did you choose those locations?

NR: We wanted to go somewhere that neither of us had been before, and where we could enjoy the sensory overload of a city alongside the opportunity to easily escape. Hong Kong seemed like it would be somehow self-contained, while still encompassing myriad possibilities, and we felt like we’d be able to do it some justice in the time available. Oahu was tacked on to break up the return journey and give us time to decompress. Plus, you know, Hawaii!

What kind of traveler would like this trip?

NR: Hong Kong really does offer something for everyone: foodies, shoppers, nature-lovers and hikers, architecture buffs, night owls, temple-hoppers, and anyone who enjoys that sense of delicious and anonymous disorientation that comes from an unfamiliar urban landscape. Surprisingly, I wouldn’t really recommend Macau to gamblers, unless you have extremely deep pockets and love baccarat.