Patagonia Can Make a World Traveler Out of Anyone

My buddy Bill Erickson holds up his trout-slimed hands and inhales. “Patagonia nose candy!” he yells, making sure his voice carries across the waves of the deep Argentine lake from his raft to mine, where the stench of failure was starting to settle. My guide, Diego Ravi from Esquel Outfitters, has tried everything to improve my casts—bilingual profanity, mournful sighs, repeated instructions in the manner of a dog trainer working with his first cat—without much effect. Meanwhile, Bill revels in his triumph.



I’ve seen Bill catch many hundreds of fish over the years. It wouldn’t surprise me if he could provide the exact number. But he’s never caught fish like these, and never in a place like this. And I’d never experienced the kind of vicarious thrill, albeit tinged with envy, that swept over me as I watched Bill land the six-pound rainbow trout that inspired his exclamation.



Here’s a typical fishing excursion for Bill and me: Bill shows up in my driveway in Billings, Montana, about one hour before sunrise, about two hours earlier than seems reasonable to me, and we drive 90 miles to a section of the Bighorn River on the Crow Reservation in the eastern part of the state. We fill those miles talking about our kids. His youngest and my oldest were once second-graders together; now they’re both college age. We also talk about bad movies, worse music, and tax policy. Lots of tax policy. I get the sense that Bill spends the weeks or months between fishing trips collecting talking points designed to drive liberals crazy. One liberal in particular. “Half the country doesn’t even pay taxes at all,” he says. “Make them pay something. They should at least have some skin in the game.” I don’t understand how a hardworking guy who grew up in hardscrabble Minnesota can sound so much like Mitt Romney, but that’s the price of admission for a day on the water with my best friend.



When we reach the Bighorn, we get out of his Camry, put on our waders, light up a couple of grape-flavored Swisher Sweets cigars, and hustle to our favorite stretch of the river. The prairie gleams in the early morning sun, pheasants fly out of the brush, and Bill invariably comments on the sheer beauty of the scene. “Woolston, look at this bluebird day,” he says, even if the wind is howling and frost is already building up on our glasses. Bill sets up his rod, takes his stance, and repeatedly casts his tiny quill nymphs and pink sow bugs into the same riffle, all day long. I restlessly move up and down the river, trying to find some action. I walk, Bill fishes. I nearly fall in up to my neck when I trip over an underwater rock, Bill fishes. I start singing “Raspberry Beret,” and Bill suggests that he really didn’t need that song in his head. Then he goes back to fishing.



Even if we aren’t catching fish, we stay all day. Bill has a saying: Never quit five minutes before the miracle. Unable to predict exactly when that miracle will arrive, we end up fishing until our eyes are bleary and our faces burned by sun or wind or cold, sometimes all three.

