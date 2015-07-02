9 Outfitters to Help Plan Your Trip to Patagonia

Planning a trip to Patagonia? These nine outfitters have you covered, whether you want a week of nonstop fly fishing or an epic trekking adventure.

Esquel Outfitters

Writer Chris Woolston arranged his trip, which he wrote about here, through Esquel Outfitters, with the assistance of seasoned guide and traveler Rob Nicholas. Esquel, founded by head guide Marcos Jaeger in 1994, creates guided itineraries that range from two to 10 days of fishing via boat or horseback or on foot. Catch rainbow, brown, and brook trout, and landlocked salmon in the Los Alerces National Park region, take advantage of exclusive access to the Rio Chubut, private estancias, and private access to secluded lagoons outside of Esquel.

Seven nights lodging, six days guided fishing, all inclusive, $4325 based on double occupancy. Esqueloutfitters.com

Nicholas also books lodges and fly-fishing trips in Argentina and Chile, with customized itineraries available, through his agency, Angling in the Andes. Individual and group rates can be arranged.

From $3,250 per person. anglingintheandes.com

Fly Fishing in Patagonia

A San Martin de los Andes–based outfitter started by Argentinean fishing buff Pablo Zaleski, Fly Fishing in Patagonia welcomes all skill levels on its fully customizable trips. Certified guides handle logistics and casting waters are legendary, such as the Malleo River, known worldwide for its high density of two-plus-foot trout.

From $4,025 per person. flyfishinginpatagonia.com

Big Five Tours

Chile & Argentina—Nature’s Wonders