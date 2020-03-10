This “Once-in-a-Lifetime Exhibit” Includes the Most Stolen Artwork Ever

Even if you don’t know the name Jan van Eyck, you’ve likely seen some of his famed oil paintings, which are among the world’s most sought-after artworks. The early 15th-century Flemish painter is regarded as one of the most significant representatives of Northern Renaissance art, known for his role in shaping Netherlandish painting (characterized by advanced oil painting techniques and detailed altarpiece art). Today, there are only approximately 20 surviving works by the famous Flemish artist—13 of which are currently on view at the Museum of Fine Arts in Ghent, Belgium, as part of a landmark exhibition titled Van Eyck: An Optical Illusion (running through April 30, 2020).

Spread out over 13 halls within the Flemish museum, Van Eyck: An Optical Illusion, marks the first time that many of van Eyck’s masterpieces have been on display, featuring rare, recovered works by the artist, such as The Portrait of Baudouin de Lannoy (1435) and The Madonna at the Fountain (1439).

The showcase, dubbed by curators as a “once-in-lifetime exhibition,” will also likely be the last time some of van Eyck’s works are exhibited in one place—specifically, 8 of the 12 original panels from The Adoration of the Mystic Lamb (1432), which are on display as part of the exhibit. This famous oil painting by Jan van Eyck and his older brother, Hubert, is also known as the Ghent Altarpiece, and as the center of repeated dismantlings and lootings throughout its history (most notably by the Nazis), it’s considered the most stolen artwork of all time.