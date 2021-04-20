Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Moraine Lake Lodge

1 Moraine Lake Rd, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
Website
| +1 403-522-3733
Moraine Lake Lodge Lake Louise Canada
Moraine Lake Lodge Lake Louise Canada
Moraine Lake Lodge Lake Louise Canada
Moraine Lake Lodge Lake Louise Canada
Moraine Lake Lodge Lake Louise Canada
Moraine Lake Lodge Lake Louise Canada
Moraine Lake Lodge Lake Louise Canada
Moraine Lake Lodge Lake Louise Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 11pm
Check Availability >

Moraine Lake Lodge

Open seasonally from June 1 through October 1, Moraine Lake Lodge is, as its name suggests, set right on the stunning turquoise waters of the glacier-fed Moraine Lake in Banff National Park. The lake is one of the most photographed locations in Canada, and the view once appeared on the back of Canadian $20 bills. The original lodge sprang from a teahouse that offered overnight camping at the turn of the 20th century, with the first lodge house dating back to the 1920s. A full redevelopment began in the late '80s, with new buildings designed by acclaimed Canadian architect Arthur Erickson. The cabins and rooms all feature custom-built log furniture, and many rooms have wood-burning river-rock fireplaces. The rooms' design reflects the soaring Rocky Mountains outside, with warm earth tones alongside cozy blankets and deep soaker tubs. All rooms are free of TVs and telephones, allowing guests to unplug from modern-day distractions, although there is Wi-Fi. It’s likely that cell phones will not work here either.
By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points