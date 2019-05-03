The Best Surf Lessons in Maui

If you want to learn how to surf in Maui—and why wouldn’t you?—there are 20 or so surf schools operating on the island. We’ve narrowed them down to seven favorites, based on their standout programming, reputation, and locations.

share this article

Maui’s wealth of activities and attractions makes it Hawaii’s second-most visited island (after Oahu)—whether it’s for whale-watching, snorkeling with turtles, watching the sun come up from the top of the Haleakala volcano, or driving the stunning Road to Hana. Although Oahu and Kauai tend to take the spotlight when it comes to surfing destinations for more seasoned surfers, Maui is blessed with beaches and breaks that offer perfect conditions for beginner and intermediate wave-riders, especially in the regions of West and South Maui, where most of the resorts and tourist accommodations are. (On the other hand, the island’s North Shore is known for its powerful winter swells, especially the world-renowned big wave at “Jaws”—only the most experienced surfers should paddle out during big swells here.) A few things to note before signing up with your Maui surf school of choice: Lessons are either 90 minutes or two hours in duration and typically begin with 15 to 20 minutes of learning the fundamentals on land. All lessons include your surfboard rental, rash guard, and booties (except where noted). Also keep in mind that Maui is typically windy in the afternoon, so plan on being up early; nearly all lessons are held in the morning. Hawaiian Paddle Sports

Article continues below advertisement



Hawaiian Paddle Sports takes its commitment to sustainability, the environment, and the local community seriously. The company not only makes a financial contribution to a different nonprofit or community group each month, but team members also volunteer their time for service projects on the island, earning it status as one of only 14 “ecotour companies” in the state of Hawaii (as designated by the Hawaii Ecotourism Association). One thing to note: To discourage degradation of fragile reefs, HPS shows students how to finish a wave on their board rather than stepping or jumping off, so it doesn’t provide booties. Lessons are held at Ukumehame Beach on West Maui, with an option at nearby Puamana if conditions permit. hawaiianpaddlesports.com Courtesy of Maui Surfer Girls Maui Surfer Girls is owned and run by women. Maui Surfer Girls

Maui’s only female-owned and -operated surf school employs about a dozen instructors, most of them women, but lessons are open to all, including children five and older. (Surfer Girls also offers weeklong surf camps for women and teen girls.) Instruction is at Ukumehame Beach Park on West Maui. If you’re lucky, Luna the surfing dog will share your session, too.

mauisurfergirls.com Maui Waveriders

Maui Waveriders offers lessons in two locations, Lahaina (West Maui) or Kihei (South Maui), so you can choose the most convenient based on where you’re staying. The advantage of the Kihei location—and a unique offering in general—is that Waveriders will let you keep the board until closing so you can keep going and honing your new surfing skills after the session’s concluded. mauiwaveriders.com Courtesy of Zack Howard Surf School Get surf lessons from pro surfer Zack Howard at his Maui surf school. Zack Howard Surf School

Article continues below advertisement