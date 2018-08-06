The Best Meteor Shower of the Year Peaks This Weekend

The Perseids occur every August, but thanks to a new moon happening within a day of the peak of this year’s meteor shower, you’re going to want to make special plans this weekend to see it.

“This year the moon will be near new moon, it will be a crescent, which means it will set before the Perseid show gets underway after midnight,” Bill Cooke, a NASA meteor expert, told Space.com. “That’ll make the Perseids probably the best shower of 2018 for people who want to go out and view it.”

Each year, the Perseids appear to radiate out from the constellation Perseus, which is how the shower gets its name. But the bright streaks of light we see on Earth are actually coming from the trail of debris the Comet Swift-Tuttle leaves behind as we cross through its path. When the comet’s debris—or meteoroids—enter Earth’s atmosphere, they heat up, leaving a bright streak of light across the sky.

When can you see the Perseid Meteor Shower?

Earth has actually been passing through the dust cloud the Comet Swift-Tuttle leaves in its path since July 17 and will continue to do so until August 24. However, the peak of the meteor shower will start on the night of Sunday, August 12, and last until the predawn hours of Monday, August 13, when Earth makes its way through the densest cloud of debris from the comet.