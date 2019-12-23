Here’s When the Next Meteor Showers Will Light up the Sky

With more International Dark Sky Parks than ever before, stargazers have plenty of reasons to keep their eyes to the sky in 2020 and into 2021. While you’ve got the where to go covered, we’ve compiled a calendar so you can know exactly when the next meteor shower will be happening throughout the year.

Draconids

Peak night: October 7 – 8, 2020

The Draconids will be best in the early evening on Wednesday October 7, 2020, and you can expect to see around five meteors per hour. A waning gibbous moon won’t rise until later in the evening so there’s a chance to see them under dark conditions for the few hours between dusk and moon rise the American Meteor Society reports.

Orionids

Peak night: October 20 – 21, 2020

In exceptional years, the Orionids can produce up to 75 meteors per hour. But that hasn’t happened since 2009. In a normal year, as 2020 is predicted to be, expect between 10 to 20 meteors per hour. For peak activity, you’ll want to stay up head out in the predawn hours on October 21. The moon is expected to be just 23 percent full that night, but the shower is active between October 2 and November 7, 2020.

Northern Taurids

Peak night: November 11–12, 2020

Active between October 20 and December 10, 2020, the Northern Taurids peak late the night of Wednesday, November 11, 2020, and into the predawn hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, when the moon will only be 15 percent full. Expect only about five meteors per hour during this shower, so don’t feel a great deal of FOMO if you don’t see this one.

Photo by Shutterstock Joshua Tree National Park is one of the best places in the United States to go stargazing.

Leonids

Peak night: November 16–17, 2020

While the Leonids can produce outbursts of activity in certain years, 2020 is expected to only get about 10 to 15 meteors per hour during the shower’s peak on the night of Monday, November 16, into the predawn hours of November 17, when the moon will only be 5 percent full. Lasting from November 6 to 30, 2020, the Leonids are known for particularly bright meteors.

Geminids

Peak night: December 13–14, 2020

The Geminids are the strongest meteor shower of the year. And in 2020, the peak falls on the night of Sunday, December 13, when the moon will only be at 1 percent, providing ideal dark sky conditions. In the Northern Hemisphere, you’ll be able to see meteors from about 11 p.m. onward. If you’re in the Southern Hemisphere—perhaps to see the total solar eclipse in Chile and Argentina—you’ll have to stay up into the early morning hours of December 14 to see the show. But it’s worth it—up to 75 meteors per hour are expected during the Geminids each year. The entire shower lasts from December 4 to 17, 2020.

Photo by Shutterstock Capturing photos of meteors is difficult, so just put down that iPhone and enjoy the show.

Quadrantids

Peak night: January 2-3, 2021

Active between December 27, 2020 and January 10, 2021, the Quadrantids peak late at night on Saturday, January 2 and into early Sunday morning in 2021. The moon will be 84 percent full, so if you go out to watch this meteor shower you might have to struggle with too much moonlight in addition to potentially poor weather. Under the best conditions, you’ll see an average of 25 meteors per hour during the Quadrantids, making it one of the stronger showers of the year.

Lyrids

Peak night: April 21–22, 2021

Typically, the Lyrids are only considered to be a medium strength meteor shower. In 2021, they will peak on a night when the moon is 68 percent full, making it harder to see meteors against the moonlight sky. The entire Lyrid meteor shower is active from April 16 to April 30, 2021, and is best seen from the Northern Hemisphere. You can also see it from the Southern Hemisphere, but expect lower rates of meteors there.

Eta Aquariids

Peak night: May 4-5, 2021

Best seen from the southern tropics, the Eta Aquariids are active between April 19 and May 28, 2021. The moon will be 38 percent full, making it slightly hard to see these meteors.

Photo by Shutterstock The Geminid meteor shower seen in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Southern Delta Aquariids

Peak night: July 28-29, 2021

Another meteor shower seen best from the southern tropics, the Southern Delta Aquariids are active between July 12 and August 23, 2021. The peak night will happen on July 28, when the moon will be 74 percent full.

Alpha Capricornids

Peak night: July 28-29, 2021

On the very same night, the Alpha Capricornids will peak on July 28, and can be seen just as well from the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. The moon will still be mostly full (74 percent) on the peak night, but the entire meteor shower is active between July 3 and August 15, 2021. Even though it’s not a strong shower (expect only about five meteors per hour), the ones you will see are likely to be bright fireballs.

Perseids

Peak night: August 11–12, 2021

While the Perseids are not the strongest shower of the year (that title goes to the Geminids in December), they are the most popular because they fall on warm summer nights. Active between July 17 and August 26, 2021, the Perseids will max out the night of August 11, 2021. The moon will only be 13 percent full, so expect to see around 50 to 75 meteors per hour on the peak night.

Stargazing tips

Remember, light pollution is your enemy. As you start planning trips to catch these celestial shows, be sure to seek out a dark sky place by searching the International Dark-Sky Association’s website for locations. It also doesn’t hurt to consult annual weather reports to double-check whether or not you’ll have to contend with cloud cover. Once you’re there, head outside for about 45 minutes before the meteor shower hits its peak so your eyes can adjust to the dark. And don’t forget to bring chairs and blankets to stay comfy and cozy.

