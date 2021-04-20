Old Town, Corfu
When you arrive in Corfu, you may notice it doesn't look a great deal like the other Greek islands—in fact, it has a distinctly Venetian feel. That's because, unlike the rest of Greece
, Corfu was never ruled by the Ottomans. The Old Town is a perfectly preserved Venetian town and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Renaissance, baroque, and classical touches can be found between every alleyway and square. Some points of interest: the Old Fortress, Spianada (the largest square in the Balkans), and the Liston (an arcaded promenade where wealthy aristocrats used to gather).