Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Old Town, Corfu

Corfu 491 00, Greece
Old Town, Corfu Corfu Greece

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 8pm

Old Town, Corfu

When you arrive in Corfu, you may notice it doesn't look a great deal like the other Greek islands—in fact, it has a distinctly Venetian feel. That's because, unlike the rest of Greece, Corfu was never ruled by the Ottomans. The Old Town is a perfectly preserved Venetian town and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Renaissance, baroque, and classical touches can be found between every alleyway and square. Some points of interest: the Old Fortress, Spianada (the largest square in the Balkans), and the Liston (an arcaded promenade where wealthy aristocrats used to gather).
By Candice Walsh , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points