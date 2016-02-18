The 7 Best Places to Get Certified to Scuba Dive

By Andrew Evans
Feb 18, 2016
Courtesy of Air New Zealand
Scuba diving is a great way to see the world. Here's how to get started
Article continues below advertisement
Once the rare exploit of scientists, scuba diving is now a universal adventure for everyday travelers—it’s affordable, easy to learn, and the best way to experience 71% of the planet (which is water). PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) remains the standard certification course for scuba diving, and while more and more destinations offer resort dives or one-off trials underwater, it’s well worth taking the time and effort to get certified so that you can dive all over the world—and you will. Trust me, diving can be very addictive.
Nowadays, you can pretty much get certified anywhere (even Kansas) but why not broaden the adventure and go somewhere fun? These top seven picks are based on price, good climate, underwater environment, dive safety, and ease of travel. Already a certified Open Water diver? Great! You can take the next step, improve your skills and go for your Advanced Diver, Rescue Diver or any of the special certifications that PADI offers—like Divemaster—at all of the locations below.Tortola, British Virgin Islands
2. Utila, Honduras
By far the cheapest place to get certified in the world, Utila is a backpacker's paradise packed with austere hostels and dozens of dive shops that will often throw in free room and board with your dive course. The long northern reef makes for some phenomenal wall diving and whale sharks are common visitors.
Article continues below advertisement
4. Boracay, Philippines
Far from the crowds of Manila or the high-rise resorts of Cebu, Boracay is small and secluded, with a scant population and some of the best undersea sights in the Philippines. There is also plenty to for non-divers to do, both day and night, so your family and friends won’t get too bored while you’re hanging out underwater.
Key West, Florida
6. San Diego, California
Another underappreciated dive destination in the USA, San Diego's Pacific coastline is home to elaborate kelp forests, friendly sea lions, dancing sting rays, huge schools of fish, and the occasional shark or two. Yes the water can be colder, but wearing a thicker wetsuit is worth the amazing wildlife you’ll encounter. Diving aside, San Diego is an amazing city to visit, with awesome surfing, terrific food, and a very chill, outdoorsy culture.
7. Cairns, Australia
It might be a helluva long way from home, but Queensland is a helluva place to dive. Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is the largest in the world and a dazzling dive reward once your coursework is done. Steep competition keeps prices relatively low while ensuring a high level of professionalism; ProDive is a good start. Some companies even offer a combination of getting certified and spending a few nights on a live-aboard, which allows you to access some of the farther and less-visited reef spots. Prepare to have your mind blown.
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy