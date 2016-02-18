The 7 Best Places to Get Certified to Scuba Dive

Once the rare exploit of scientists, scuba diving is now a universal adventure for everyday travelers—it’s affordable, easy to learn, and the best way to experience 71% of the planet (which is water). PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) remains the standard certification course for scuba diving, and while more and more destinations offer resort dives or one-off trials underwater, it’s well worth taking the time and effort to get certified so that you can dive all over the world—and you will. Trust me, diving can be very addictive.

Nowadays, you can pretty much get certified anywhere (even Kansas) but why not broaden the adventure and go somewhere fun? These top seven picks are based on price, good climate, underwater environment, dive safety, and ease of travel. Already a certified Open Water diver? Great! You can take the next step, improve your skills and go for your Advanced Diver, Rescue Diver or any of the special certifications that PADI offers—like Divemaster—at all of the locations below.

Doing the shipwreck dance at the HMS Rhone off of Tortola Doug Hansen

Quieter and calmer than the U.S. Virgin Islands , the best thing about getting certified in BVI is the range of diving available—from sandy shallows and healthy coral gardens to hidden coves, historic wrecks, desert islands and turquoise lagoons. Blue Water Divers is a great company to start with. Also, it’s a British colony, so everything is super safe.

2. Utila, Honduras

By far the cheapest place to get certified in the world, Utila is a backpacker's paradise packed with austere hostels and dozens of dive shops that will often throw in free room and board with your dive course. The long northern reef makes for some phenomenal wall diving and whale sharks are common visitors.

The Japanese Garden in Eliat is filled with colorful corals and fish Flickr.com/Joi Ito