New Zealand's North Island Essentials

New Zealand’s North Island is often described as less spectacular than its neighbor to the south, the island that’s known for essentially being Middle Earth incarnate. However, with endless beautiful beaches, deep redwood forests, and alien landscapes that seem to transport you to other worlds, the Northland contains a ton of wonders that should not be missed. No tour of New Zealand can ever be all-encompassing, but if you want to get a feel for what makes the North Island truly unique, these are the locations you simply have to visit.



1. Cape Reinga

Gorgeous views of the Tasman Sea from Cape Reinga Max Bonem

The Bay of Islands played host to much of New Zealand's early Colonial history Max Bonem

The northernmost point of the North Island, Cape Reinga , also known as Te Rerenga Wairua, is a major spiritual site for the local Maori tribes and truly delivers a sense of presence and scale for the island as a whole. Nearby Ninety Mile Beach acts as an actual beachfront highway, transporting you around the cape to see incredible views of the Tasman Sea and the unspoiled marine wilderness that forms an almost seamless flow from land into sea.Paihia’s Bay of Islands was the first European port in New Zealand, so it also acted as one of the first major meeting points between the Maori and foreign explorers. Along with nearby Russell —New Zealand’s first major port town—the Bay of Islands played home to much of New Zealand’s early history, including countless battles and multiple failed attempts at flying the Union Jack atop one of the local Maori tribe’s most important lookout points.New Zealand’s largest and constantly expanding city, Auckland is the nation’s hub for business and commerce. It is also a hub of New Zealand’s treasured café culture. Excellent long blacks and flat whites can be found at cafés throughout town and those catering to the nighttime crowd also offer an endless number of local beers, ciders, and wines from throughout the region. Auckland doesn’t always get the best rap from non-locals, but there are plenty of gems around if you’re willing to look.

4. Rotorua

The inescapably enchanting Hobbiton Max Bonem

Considered to be the most geothermally active area in the Northland, Rotorua

is filled with geysers, hot pools, and a constant scent of sulfur in the air—you'll know exactly where you are as soon as you step outside. It’s also the official entry point to Hobbiton, the permanent version of The Shire built for both Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings and for The Hobbit. Bilbo’s house, Sam’s garden, The Green Dragon Inn—they’re all there, and even if you aren’t a huge Tolkien fan, it’s impossible to escape the magic of the place.



5. Tongariro National Park

Tongariro National Park Max Bonem