Telluride Is Where Skiing Meets Small-Town Soul

Thousands of ski towns exist around the world, but there’s only one Telluride. The snow is exceptional, the mountain views are awe-inspiring, and the après-ski scene is lively. Some even say it’s one of the world’s “power spots.” But what sets this Colorado town apart is something harder to define—soul.

You feel it in the historic buildings that line main street, many dating back to the town’s mining days and lovingly preserved rather than replaced. It’s in the locals who make space on the chairlift and the bartender who remembers your name. And it shows up in the traditions that bring the community together, from lighting the ski tree and torchlight parades to events like Telluride Gay Ski Week and the Telluride Comedy Festival.

Telluride has everything you’d expect from a renowned ski destination. Yet, somehow, it hasn’t lost what made it special in the first place. Even though it’s easily accessible thanks to dozens of nonstop flights from major hubs across the country—Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco among them—the vibe hasn’t changed. Plus, with two walkable mountain towns, a free gondola connecting them, and uncrowded slopes year-round, you get a winter destination where the landscape is spectacular, and the soul keeps you coming back.

Take the gondola between Telluride and Mountain Village

The gondola above Telluride Courtesy of Visit Telluride

Telluride may be the name most travelers know, but it’s only half the story. Above the historic mining town sits Mountain Village, a pedestrian village at the base of the ski area with ski-in, ski-out hotels, restaurants, boutiques, and cobblestone plazas. The village evokes a European town by design, featuring chalet-inspired architecture and public squares with seating and outdoor fire pits.

A free gondola connects Mountain Village to Telluride, carrying skiers, commuters, and sightseers over the mountain in 12 scenic minutes. Thanks to the gondola and the two towns’ walkable layouts, you can ski, shop, dine, and explore without ever stepping foot in a car.

Explore the history of Telluride

Telluride’s New Sheridan hotel was rebuilt in 1895 following a fire in the original 1891 structure. Courtesy of Visit Telluride

Long before Telluride became known for its skiing, the valley was the seasonal home of the Uncompahgre Utes, who traveled to the area to hunt. In the mid-1870s, miners and settlers arrived, transforming the canyon into a booming mining town that kicked off the construction of many of the Victorian-era buildings that still stand today.

When the mining boom faded, Telluride seemed destined to become another Colorado ghost town. Instead, the surrounding mountains gave the community a second act as a ski destination.

Today, that layered history lives on at the Telluride Historical Museum and throughout the beautifully restored buildings of the National Historic Landmark District, where the town’s past continues to shape the soul of Telluride.

See big mountain views without big crowds

Skiing with a view of the San Juan Mountains at the Telluride Ski Resort Courtesy of Visit Telluride

The first thing most visitors notice about Telluride and Mountain Village is the scenery. Telluride lies in a narrow box canyon surrounded by 13,000- and 14,000-foot peaks, while Mountain Village is perched above Telluride at 9,545 feet, with sweeping views of the San Juan Mountains. Wherever you are, the mountains are impossible to miss.

From Telluride Ski Resort, which tops out at 13,150 feet, the views are even more expansive. Even beginner and intermediate riders can get high up on the mountain and enjoy the sights before taking a mellow cruise down.

And yet, for all that grandeur, Telluride has managed to remain remarkably under the radar. It’s a destination, not a stop along the way, and that sense of discovery is part of why it never feels crowded. The reward is a mountain experience that feels refreshingly personal: ski runs you’ll often have all to yourself, short lift lines, and the community’s welcoming smiles. In Telluride and Mountain Village, the mountains may be larger than life, but the experience remains decidedly intimate.

Ski straight into town—and stay for après-ski

Après-ski at the base of the ski area in Mountain Village Courtesy of Visit Telluride

In Telluride, the ski resort and the two mountain towns are well-connected. Trails descend directly into Telluride and Mountain Village, making it possible to walk to the lifts in the morning and ski all the way back to town at the end of the day.

That easy connection between mountain and community is part of what makes skiing in Telluride feel effortless. You can stop for lunch without straying far from the slopes, wander into a shop or gallery, then end the day with an après drink steps from where you unclip your skis.

In Mountain Village, the snowy beach at the base of the lift comes alive with live music and tales from the ski day, while Telluride offers everything from laid-back slopeside patios to lively bars and restaurants along its historic main street.

Try cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and more winter adventures

A woman Nordic skiing through an open field in Telluride Courtesy of Visit Telluride

While Telluride is best known for its legendary ski terrain, the mountains offer just as many ways to experience winter beyond the chairlift. The region is home to seven free Nordic trail systems, where cross-country skiers and snowshoers can make their way through quiet forests and wide-open valleys. Gear rentals and lessons are available at the Telluride Nordic Center in Town Park. Fat-tire biking and winter hiking are other ways to enjoy the expansive trail system and take in the views.

For those looking to venture farther afield, winter adventures include snowmobiling to a historic ghost town, dog sledding with an Iditarod-trained musher, and horse-drawn sleigh rides that end with dinner on a century-old family ranch. Or slow the pace entirely with a yoga class, ski-recovery massage, or a session in a salt cave before heading back out into the mountains.

Meet Telluride locals and attend events

Noel Night Ski Tree lighting Courtesy of Visit Telluride

What makes Telluride distinct is more than the skiing, history, and scenery—it’s the people who call it home. In Telluride and Mountain Village, community is woven into everyday life, whether a local offers up a restaurant recommendation in the gondola or a fellow rider points out a hidden stash of powder from the chairlift.

Independent shops, family-owned restaurants, and longtime local businesses line the streets of Telluride and Mountain Village, creating a distinctly local experience. (In fact, you won’t find a chain restaurant or big-box retailer for miles.) Spend a day exploring, and you’ll quickly discover that conversations with shopkeepers, artists, and servers are just as memorable as the mountain views.

The community comes together throughout the winter, inviting visitors to join in. On the first Thursday of every month, the Telluride Art Walk transforms Telluride and Mountain Village into an open-air gallery. During the holidays, Noel Night in Telluride and the Holiday Prelude in Mountain Village celebrate the season with festive shopping, music, and family activities.

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve bring torchlight parades that send skiers gliding down the mountain carrying glowing red flares. On Fridays from January to March, Tips Up FriYAY, a free après-ski music series, brings nationally touring bands and DJs to Mountain Village.

Stay slopeside or in historic Telluride

Mountain Lodge Telluride in winter Courtesy of Visit Telluride

The lodging in Telluride and Mountain Village is part of what makes the destination stand out. Properties are either ski-in, ski-out or a short walk from the ski area. No matter where you stay, there’s no need to rent a car or hop on a shuttle to reach the slopes.

Early winter bookings can save up to 25 percent off the nightly rate or get the fifth night free at a variety of local properties. In Mountain Village, ski-in, ski-out properties like Mountain Lodge Telluride and the Peaks Resort & Spa offer significant early-booking discounts, along with unparalleled ski access.

Early booking deals extend into Telluride with properties like Hotel Telluride, a boutique hotel near the base of Lift 7, and Element 52, Auberge Collection, a residential property with a private funicular that transports guests to the ski area. Even vacation rental companies like Telluride Alpine Lodging include free nights for early bookings.

Visit a mountain town with soul

An aerial view of Mountain Village and Telluride Ski Resort Courtesy of Visit Telluride

In Telluride, the mountains may catch your eye first, but the soul of the destination stays with you. The ease of moving between two walkable towns, the local who points you toward a favorite ski run, the barista who remembers your order, the history preserved in the buildings, and the quiet moments spent exploring the San Juans.

Telluride may have all the elements of a celebrated winter destination, but it doesn’t feel defined by them. Instead, it’s the people and deep connection to place that give this mountain town its soul, making it something you remember long after the snow melts.