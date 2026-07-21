This article was originally published in 2019. It was most recently updated by Shayla Martin on July 20, 2026, to include current information.

After Spain’s thrilling 2026 World Cup victory, we wouldn’t be surprised if you find yourself planning a trip to the land of paella and pintxos. And whether you plan to visit major hubs like Madrid and Barcelona or smaller cities like Granada and Valencia, you may find yourself pondering this question at the end of a meal or taxi ride: Should I tip in Spain?

The answer is, sometimes. Unlike in the United States, tipping in Spain is not required, though there are some situations where it’s very much appreciated. Sometimes simply leaving the coins you received as change can serve as a gratuity, and sometimes you should leave more. Note that whatever you give, it’s always a good idea to tip in cash rather than adding gratuities to a credit card slip (since that may not ultimately make it back to the person who gave the good service).

For more details on specific situations—be it at a restaurant, hotel, taxi, or bar—here’s when and how much to tip in Spain.

Overview of tipping in Spain

Situation Should you tip? How much? Meal at an upscale restaurant Yes Leave 5–10% for good service; make sure it isn’t already included. Local, family-run eateries Yes Round up the bill or leave a few coins Tapas bar No No tip if you’ve had only drinks; round up if you ordered food. Taxis No, with one exception Give a few euros if they helped with your bags. Tour guides Yes Depends on group size (see below) Hotel bellhops Yes 1–2 euros per bag Hotel housekeeping Yes 1–2 euros per night Concierge Yes 5–10 euros if they made a booking Hotel room service Optional 1–2 euros Masseuse or hairdresser Optional 1–2 euros, if not already included

How much to tip at hotels in Spain

A few euros can go a long way in recognizing great service from bellhops, housekeepers, concierges, and room-service staff at hotels in Spain. Courtesy of World of Hyatt

Bellhops/Porters

Leaving a tip is customary when a bellhop or porter helps with your luggage. Give one or two euros per bag, up to a maximum of five euros for multiple suitcases.



Housekeeping

Leave one euro for each night of your stay; for exemplary service, leave more. (The people who clean your room are often the least well-paid members of a hotel staff, so if you can afford it, be a little more generous.) Since you don’t always have the same person cleaning your room each day, it’s recommended to leave a tip every day that you receive a room cleaning, rather than a lump sum at the end.



Concierge

If the hotel concierge helps you out by booking restaurant reservations, lining up tour guides, or recommending local activities, a gracias and a gratuity between 5 and 10 euros is expected.



Room service

While tipping for room service in Spain is not required, giving one or two euros to the person who delivers your meal will always be appreciated.

How to tip at restaurants and bars in Spain

You can enjoy a glass of Spanish wine without having to leave a large tip, though rounding up the bill or leaving a few coins is a common gesture after ordering food. Photo by Nic Crilly-Hargrave

Restaurants

Tipping servers in restaurants and cafés in Spain, while appreciated, isn’t mandatory. It’s tough for Americans to get used to not leaving a tip, but locals generally don’t leave anything extra at all in more casual eateries.

In fine-dining restaurants, a tip may already be included in the check. Scan the bill to see if the phrase “Servicio incluido” is printed on the tab. If you see that phrase, it means the tip is included in the total. If you don’t, a 5–10 percent tip is appropriate for good service at nicer restaurants.

As in the United States, cash is preferable and ensures that the tip money goes to the server, as tips on credit card receipts sometimes don’t make it into servers’ pockets.

Cafés and coffee shops

You do not need to tip for a coffee at a café or coffee shop.

Tapas bars

In Spain, you generally don’t tip for a glass of wine or beer, especially if that’s all you ordered. However, if you ordered food, leave a few coins on the bar or round up to the nearest euro.

Tipping taxis or drivers in Spain

Rounding up the fare to the next euro is all the tip you need when you’re paying for a cab. Unless, that is, the driver goes out of his or her way in service, like carrying your heavy suitcase into the hotel or airport terminal. In those cases, add a few euros to the fare.

If you’re using a Spanish rideshare service like Cabify (similar to Uber but available in more Spanish cities) and BlaBlaCar for carpooling, tipping is not required. But if you receive especially good service, you can leave a tip in the apps afterward.

How much to tip for a tour in Spain

Whether you’re exploring Madrid’s historic plazas, royal landmarks, or hidden neighborhoods, tipping your guide is a common way to show appreciation for a great tour. Courtesy of Madrid City Tourism

You should always tip your tour guide in Spain, since guides rely on them for their living. What you tip will depend on the quality of the service and the type of tour.

For private tours where you and your travel partner(s) are the only clients, you should tip 10–15 euros for a half-day tour and 15–25 euros for a full day (total, not per person).

For public tours that require a fee, thanking the guide with a tip of three to five euros per person is a good practice.

Tipping spa therapist, masseuse, barber, or hairdresser

For spa treatments and similar kinds of personal services, leaving a tip of one or two euros is customary in Spain. If you’re at a spa within a hotel, make sure the tip is not already included.