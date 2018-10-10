Take a Peek Into a Designer’s Travel Journal

A year ago, I set off on my first solo trip—a 10-day exploration of Copenhagen , Vienna, and Prague . All three were cities I had never seen but had long dreamed of visiting. I hopped on a plane from San Francisco with few concrete plans other than my connecting flights. Once abroad, I wandered the streets of each city, ate local food, and visited art museums, recording my favorite experiences along the way. Here’s a peek at what that looked like.

As a graphic designer and illustrator, I like to observe the people and cultures around me when I travel. More often than not, a photograph alone isn’t enough to bring back the nuanced sights, smells, and feelings of a trip. So in my journals, I use a combination of photography, illustration, and writing to capture specific moments in time.

I can almost taste the cardamom in my first kardemummabullar in Stockholm . I hear the haunting melodies as a choir sings in Reykjavík ’s Hallgrimskirkja church on a Sunday morning. I feel awestruck facing The Kiss in Vienna , and my heart races as I rush through the streets of Florence , a slice of pizza margherita in hand, to catch a train. I haven’t been to any of these places in over a year, but as I flip through the pages of my travel journals, the memories come alive.

Although my time spent in Prague was short, I g0t lost in the quaint alleyways that snaked away from the old town square and Christmas markets. It was in these quiet corners that I felt at peace, alone with my camera in the rain.

What Materials I Use

I reflected on my journey as I sat down to dinner. I had traveled with few plans and had seen three beautiful, yet distinct, European cities. Working on my journal helped me pay more attention to the people and places around me—a few locals had even struck up conversations with me when they’d seen me drawing. Through the pages I’d created, I knew I would remember the trip and the connections I’d made even better.



My advice for keeping a travel journal: Keep your supplies simple, and the experience will shine.

Notebook: I always bring a Moleskine notebook with me because I like the size. Often I’ll travel with its watercolor notebooks, which have thick pages that don’t bleed through (although I did not have them on this particular trip).

Pens: I try to bring along a handful of Le Pen pens, which are thin, as well as black Tombow markers, which have different tip widths on each end. Using a combination of these, I have three different line weights to work with.

Photos: All photographs were shot on my iPhone or Nikon camera. Artifact Uprising is affordable for photo printing and has a lot of variety; for this trip, I got a set of square prints on matte cardstock.

>>Next: The Best Notebooks for All Types of Travelers