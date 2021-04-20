Belvedere Palace
Prinz Eugen-Straße 27, 1030 Wien, Austria
| +43 1 795570
Photo by Zac Steger
More info
Sat - Thur 9am - 6pm
Fri 9am - 9pm
Belvedere Palaces & ParkWhile "Belvedere" might provoke an image of just a single palace, it's actually a large complex with two Baroque palaces (Upper and Lower), Orangery, Stables and beautiful park space in the 3rd District. It was built as a summer residence for Prince Eugene of Savoy.
While the gardens and architecture alone make it worth a visit, its grandiose interiors and art collections are not to be missed.
The galleries of the Upper Belvedere highlight Austrian art from the Middle Ages to the present, providing insight into the country's culture and history. This includes works by Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele, as well as impressive sections on Biedermeier, Expressionism and Baroque art.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Palaces and Castles in Winter
The calm of winter may be the best time to visit some of Austria's most treasured castles and palaces, such as Belvedere Palace in Vienna. With fewer tourists you can enjoy the royal splendor with a little more space and a lot less noise.
over 6 years ago
tour of Belvedere palace
Belvedere palace in the latter part of the day is emply and lovely to walk around the gardens undisturbed. Below are some photo highlights and details of the visit.