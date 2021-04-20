Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Belvedere Palace

Prinz Eugen-Straße 27, 1030 Wien, Austria
Website
| +43 1 795570
Belvedere Palaces & Park Vienna Austria
Palaces and Castles in Winter Vienna Austria
tour of Belvedere palace Vienna Austria
Belvedere Palaces & Park Vienna Austria
Palaces and Castles in Winter Vienna Austria
tour of Belvedere palace Vienna Austria

More info

Sat - Thur 9am - 6pm
Fri 9am - 9pm

Belvedere Palaces & Park

While "Belvedere" might provoke an image of just a single palace, it's actually a large complex with two Baroque palaces (Upper and Lower), Orangery, Stables and beautiful park space in the 3rd District. It was built as a summer residence for Prince Eugene of Savoy.

While the gardens and architecture alone make it worth a visit, its grandiose interiors and art collections are not to be missed.

The galleries of the Upper Belvedere highlight Austrian art from the Middle Ages to the present, providing insight into the country's culture and history. This includes works by Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele, as well as impressive sections on Biedermeier, Expressionism and Baroque art.
By Zac Steger , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Zac Steger
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Palaces and Castles in Winter

The calm of winter may be the best time to visit some of Austria's most treasured castles and palaces, such as Belvedere Palace in Vienna. With fewer tourists you can enjoy the royal splendor with a little more space and a lot less noise.

Noel - freelance writer and photographer
over 6 years ago

tour of Belvedere palace

Belvedere palace in the latter part of the day is emply and lovely to walk around the gardens undisturbed. Below are some photo highlights and details of the visit.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points