Belvedere Palace Prinz Eugen-Straße 27, 1030 Wien, Austria

Photo by Zac Steger More info Sat - Thur 9am - 6pm Fri 9am - 9pm

Belvedere Palaces & Park While "Belvedere" might provoke an image of just a single palace, it's actually a large complex with two Baroque palaces (Upper and Lower), Orangery, Stables and beautiful park space in the 3rd District. It was built as a summer residence for Prince Eugene of Savoy.



While the gardens and architecture alone make it worth a visit, its grandiose interiors and art collections are not to be missed.



The galleries of the Upper Belvedere highlight Austrian art from the Middle Ages to the present, providing insight into the country's culture and history. This includes works by Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele, as well as impressive sections on Biedermeier, Expressionism and Baroque art.