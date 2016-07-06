Seven Lesser-Known World Cuisines You Have to Try in San Francisco

The dining scene in San Francisco is expansive and multicultural, and provides endless opportunities for culinary escape. Here are seven San Francisco restaurants that serve less well-known cuisines that you need to try. Let the journey begin!

1. 1601 Bar & Kitchen — Sri Lankan

Photo by Tamara Palmer

1601 Bar & Kitchen marries flavors from Sri Lanka with fresh produce from California. Chef Brian Fernando recently introduced a multi-course degustation menu for diners who want to experience a wider range of his dishes. Whether you go this route or a la carte, an essential order for the table is the traditional egg hopper, a rice flour crepe with a creamy Jidori egg in the middle.

2. Prubechu — Guamanian

Photo courtesy Prubechu

Shawn Naputi’s Prubechu is the first restaurant to introduce cooking from the island of Guam to San Francisco, via the Mission district. However, he’s not taken the most obvious approach, instead choosing to have fun with traditional flavors combined with the bounty of ingredients available locally. An alternative to the a la carte items is the excellent five-course tasting menu.

3. Anar — Iranian

Photo by Tamara Palmer

The family-owned Anar is another restaurant that will give you a strong taste of hospitality from a different culture. In this case, it’s Iran, a cuisine resplendent with kebabs and beautiful vegetarian dishes. Anar means pomegranate, so don’t miss the ash anar, a warm and comforting pomegranate-based soup.

4. Champa Garden — Laotian