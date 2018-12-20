The Best New Restaurants in Mexico City Right Now

Whether you crave street tacos or prix-fixe menus, the food scene in Mexico City has long been a draw for travelers—and the openings in 2018 only make the case for a visit stronger. Notable newcomers have popped up all around the city, and run the gamut from a casual market stall known for its fresh seafood to a bistro that would feel right at home in Paris to even an inventive ice cream shop dedicated to using local ingredients.

Planning a trip soon? Here are the eight latest restaurants in Mexico City you don’t want to miss.

Courtesy of Emília You can make reservations at Emília up to two months in advance.

Emília

This impeccably designed, much-anticipated restaurant—named for chef Lucho Martinez’s young daughter—opened in early December in the central Cuauhtémoc neighborhood’s growing Little Tokyo district. A gleaming open kitchen and marble U-shaped dining counter set the stage for a menu of nine to 12 seasonally driven dishes with a Japanese bent, like duck with eggplant, yuzu dashi, and chile verde. Prepaid reservations are available via Tock up to two months in advance.

Photo by Roberto Vazquez The seafood-forward menu at El Roma Bistrot is full of Cuban touches.

El Roma Bistrot

Chef Joaquín Cardoso and his pastry whiz partner Sofia Cortina recently debuted El Roma Bistrot on a tranquil street off of La Roma’s Plaza Rio de Janeiro. The simple, yet stylish interior feels like a French bistro, while the menu takes cues from Cardoso’s grandmother, who was born in Cuba. There’s tons of seafood, including an amazing fish crudo, grilled catch of the day, and soft-shell crab served over beans and rice.

Courtesy of Niddo There’s a little bit of everything on the menu at the newly opened Niddo.

Niddo

A talented mother-son team is behind Niddo, an indoor/outdoor café that opened in late November 2018 in a sun-lit corner space a on quiet La Juarez street. Chef Karen Drijanski—who formerly hosted cooking workshops and dinners through her company Nativa Cocina—runs the open kitchen, and her menu is full of crave-worthy dishes you could eat again and again. Breakfast includes everything from chilaquiles to overnight oats, while lunch may be a grilled-cheese sandwich or an organic chicken salad with wild rice. A number of dishes pay tribute to Drijanski’s Jewish heritage—think chocolate babka and the best bagel and lox in town.

Courtesy of Masala y Maiz The inventive menu at Masala y Maiz blends Mexican and Indian flavors.

Masala y Maiz

Technically, Masala y Maiz opened at the end of 2017—but for still-unclear bureaucratic reasons it was shut down the following April and had a highly anticipated relaunch in September just south of Chapultepec Park. The menu, which blends the flavors of Mexico and India, is inspired by the chef-owners: Mexico-born Norma Listman and Saqib Keval, a SoCal native with Indian and East African roots. Don’t miss the tetela with duck confit and mole, and the esquites made with coconut milk and served with chile mayo—plus a freshly baked doughnut for dessert.

Photo by LOCAL.MX Mariscos Don Vergas serves Sinaloan seafood from a stall at Mercado San Juan.

Mariscos Don Vergas