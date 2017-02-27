Noma Is Closed—Here’s Where to Console Yourself

8 incredible dining experiences ready to step into the legendary restaurant’s place

If you say you’ve traveled to Copenhagen, someone will inevitably ask, “But did you eat at Noma?” Noma wasn’t just a restaurant—it was a destination, a pin on your “Where I’ve Been in the World” map, something that gave you bragging rights. Having dominated the world restaurant scene for the past couple of years, Noma closed its doors last week and is gearing up to reopen in a new location in Copenhagen later this year. But until then, it’s time we look to other restaurants that can grant us equally impressive bragging rights. Here are eight other culinary institutions that will fill that “no-more-Noma” void. Delights of Osteria Francescana Courtesy of Osteria Francescana OSTERIA FRANCESCANA

Modena, Italy

In Italy, food permeates every aspect of the lifestyle, so it’s no surprise to see an Italian restaurant ranked as both the World’s Best Restaurant and Europe’s Best Restaurant for 2016. At Osteria Francescana in Modena, chef Massimo Bottura offers an adventurous, but still distinctly Italian menu. Drawing on the country’s deeply rooted culinary culture and world-class ingredients, Boturro sets out to daringly contemporize Italian food. In a country with such a proud gastronomic heritage, this is not an easy task. Boturro manages to effortlessly pull off the incredible: innovative Italian food that remains true to its Italian roots. Just ask for his “crunchy part of the lasagna” dish, a deconstructed spin on the best, crispiest part of the quintessential Italian dish.

Go for: The five ages of Parmigiano Reggiano in different textures and temperatures. DISFRUTAR

Barcelona, Spain

Before there was Noma there was El Bulli, the seasonal three-Michelin starred restaurant in northeastern Spain helmed by Ferran Adria. Following El Bulli’s closure in 2011, three former El Bulli chefs—Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch, and Mateu Casañas—brought the legendary restaurant’s philosophy and techniques back to life at Disfrutar, a gastronomic restaurant in Barcelona. Eating at Disfrutar is an interactive and sensorial experience. The food aims to push culinary boundaries: Cocoa butter and tangerine essence balls are disguised to look like olives, recreated peppers turn out to be chocolate treats wrapped in jelly skin. But at the heart of this fanciful restaurant is a commitment to the local, and there’s a strong use of regional produce, such as local cheeses and olive oils, as well as local cava, served as a wine pairing.

Go for: The 30-course tasting menu extravaganza paired with cava.

RESTAURANT GARZON

José Ignacio, Uruguay

Francis Mallmann has long been one of the world’s most famous and influential chefs, but he’s found a new familiarity following an episode of Netflix’s Chef’s Table. If you’ve seen the first season of the show, you’ll remember him: the burly Argentine chef who cooks most of his dishes over an open flame. In the kitchen at his restaurant Garzon, located in a ghost town along the coast of José Ignacio, Mallmann uses only local, seasonal ingredients and cooks them exclusively and masterfully over a wood fire—there is no electricity or propane in the kitchen. The result? Honest but inventive dishes like Beef Milanesa on the bone and organic chicken, covered in hay and clay and roasted in a wood-burning oven.

Go for: The romantic “Fire Night Dinners,” which take place on his farm in the hills nearby. THE TEST KITCHEN

Cape Town, South Africa

Luke Dale-Roberts is not only at the forefront of Cape Town’s fiercely competitive culinary scene, but also has become one of the most celebrated chefs on the African continent. His restaurant, The Test Kitchen, was selected as the Best Restaurant in Africa and it landed a spot on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list—the only restaurant in Africa to be featured. Drawing on his international experience (notably in Europe and Asia), Dale-Roberts creates innovative, globally inspired tasting menus. Expect anything from local licorice-cured Wagyu biltong (a type of South African jerky) to vanilla-salted peach with rose-scented foie gras; served in a rustic brick room, which feels pleasantly unfussy and homey.

Go for: A seat at the bar where you can watch the chefs work their magic in the open kitchen. SINGLETHREAD

Healdsburg, California, USA

In what may have been the most anticipated restaurant opening of 2016, SingleThread opened its doors late last year and managed to live up to all the hype. Run by former Fat Duck chef Kyle Connaughton and his wife, Katina, the hotel and inn is situated on a five-acre farm in Healdsburg and modeled on a traditional Japanese ryokan (an inn that offers food and lodging). On the daily menu, diners will find seasonal, Japanese-influenced cuisine that’s driven by the produce from the farm Katina runs. The dishes are constantly evolving, but guests can always anticipate creativity and imagination in the 11 courses served in both the sophisticated dining room and rooftop garden.

Go for: The tasting meal, but stay to make a night of it and book one of the rooms at the inn. You’ll be treated to a seasonal in-room breakfast. The Test Kitchen in Cape Town Photo by Marie Frei NARISAWA

Tokyo, Japan



