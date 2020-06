In Maine, a Farm-Turned-Cooking-School Will Bring You Back to Your Roots

My wife calls me a wannabe farmer, and I’m OK with that. I love food and cooking, and in a righteous world, I would have pigs in a pen and chickens in a coop and an acre of garden. We would invite friends for feasts of house-smoked pork belly with homemade sauerkraut and heirloom squash and tomato ratatouille, accompanied by hard cider and home-brewed beer. The problem is, my current tillable acreage is 40 square feet of questionable dirt in a front yard. My small village in Maine doesn’t allow pigs even as pets. Nor do I have any idea how to smoke pork belly, make hard cider, or ferment cabbage.

Four hours north of Boston, along a stretch of rugged coastline in Lincolnville, Maine, there’s a place for people like me: people who want to rediscover the agrarian rhythms and farmhouse traditions of a simpler time, in a spectacular setting and with just the right teachers. At the end of the driveway sits a cedar-shingled, post-and-beam barn on 17 acres of former sheep pasture overlooking the ocean. The barn has been transformed into a professional demonstration kitchen equipped with a wood-burning brick oven, a Wolf range, sausage and pasta makers, and an open hearth for spit roasting. Its eastern facade is almost all windows and French doors. Outside, a generous, sun-splashed stone patio includes an outdoor kitchen outfitted with a propane grill and a smoker. Beyond the patio are wide terraces planted densely with herbs and vegetables. Beyond that are blueberry and cranberry bushes, and fruit trees. The eye flows from house to gardens, then to the chaos of meadow grown over in milkweed, goldenrod, thistle, and Queen Anne’s lace, leading down to the achingly gorgeous waters of Penobscot Bay.

This is Salt Water Farm, a school for culinary and farm arts founded by chef Annemarie Ahearn with the help of farm manager and sous-chef Ladleah (pronounced LAID-lee) Dunn. I have come here for a three-day workshop promising more than a dozen lessons in such topics as chicken butchery, egg cookery, canning, vertical gardening basics, and a session called “the truth about lobster.” With the exception of a very few ingredients—including olive oil, flour, and lemon—everything we touch during our time here will come from the garden, the hens, and the ocean. The odd slab of bacon or round of goat cheese comes from neighboring producers, none more than 15 miles away.

Photo by Tara Donne At Salt Water Farm, lessons include how to shuck oysters, sharpen knives, prepare succotash, and debone mackerel.

While you only have to go as far as your nearest chain supermarket these days to see local splashed over entire aisles, there’s something a little different going on at Salt Water Farm. When I arrive, Annemarie recounts that one visitor said her farm experience felt like being in Europe, where “the food tastes so much better.” This is no mystery to Annemarie. “The food here tastes as fresh as it does in Europe simply because we are honoring our place. We’re using local ingredients and really taking advantage of the terroir and living within the means we have in Maine.”Though our workshop is focused on cooking and gardening basics, Salt Water Farm offers something for a range of tastes and ambitions, from tips on foraging for seaweed and mollusks on the islands of Penobscot Bay, to a weeklong pig-butchering and charcuterie boot camp led by a pair of well-known Brooklyn butchers. Annemarie also hosts a series of five-course Full Moon Suppers with guests who might include the local fish buyer for chef Thomas Keller of the French Laundry. Other food celebrities—such as Susan Loomis of On Rue Tatin cooking school in Normandy, France, and cookbook author Nancy Harmon Jenkins —are scheduled a few times a year to teach more regionally focused cooking lessons.





The Salt Water Farm experience attracts more than wannabe-farmer types, though in my class we were heavily represented. Pat, who works on Wall Street and lives in upstate New York, was there with his partner, Tim. From their knowing nods during a bread lesson, I knew they baked. But they also brew beer, make sausage, and have a vegetable garden and an heirloom fruit orchard. What were a couple of accomplished foodies doing there? “It’s a childish pleasure to play with food,” Pat told me. “I’ve never made ice cream or worked with duck eggs or made a salad dressing that was very complicated.”

Also in our group were Maine summer residents, including sisters Jennie from New Jersey, Courtnay from Moscow, and Allison from Dallas, and their mother, Jerrie, from Maine. Jerrie had passed down a love of good food and cooking to her children, and they were thanking her with a Salt Water Farm workshop for her birthday. “We’re all good cooks,” Jennie told me, “but we don’t generally cook together.”

Photo by Tara Donne When workshops are over and meals are completed, students sit down to a glorious spread—the fruit of their labor.

Photo by Tara Donne Though Salt Water Farm workshops are focused on cooking and gardening basics, the area surrounding the farm offers something for everyone.

About an hour and a half into day one, I looked around the vast granite rectangle of the kitchen island to see 12 aproned strangers smiling, chatting, banging elbows, chopping, stirring, plucking, mixing, laughing—in short, beginning to form bonds that often arise through the intimacy of making a meal together. Pat was elbow deep in the brilliant yellow duck-egg custard that would become the next day’s lemon-olive oil ice cream. At the other end, students picked the meat off the bones of hot-out-of-the-smoker mackerel, fished that morning from Penobscot Bay. Others cleaned herbs and minced garlic, diced rhubarb stalks for a cocktail syrup, and poached fresh eggs in a swirl of boiling water at the eight-burner cooktop.At a table beside the massive fieldstone fireplace, Julie, who was just about to leave on a two-year Peace Corps assignment to sub-Saharan Africa, stretched a loaf of focaccia onto a sheet pan, while, through the French doors, I glimpsed the sisters offering their elegant white-haired mother tastes of borage, lovage, and other exotic herbs. Earlier that morning, we had trotted from kitchen to garden and back, carefully plucking, snipping, or uprooting herbs and vegetables that would contribute their flavors to some part of our lunch. That simple lunch—one perfectly poached farm egg and four bites of smoked mackerel over bitter Batavian escarole dressed with a lemon, caper, anchovy, and herb vinaigrette, served with a thick wedge of lemon-thyme focaccia and blueberry buckle for dessert—had opened a few eyes.As we prepared that first meal, we experienced the very different but complementary teaching styles of Annemarie and Ladleah. A Maine native, Ladleah grew up making bread and cheese and foraging on Vinalhaven, a Penobscot Bay island that is mostly home to lobstermen. Annemarie had more formal training in restaurants in Paris and New York City . To me, Ladleah’s deep knowledge, particularly of the garden, and her relaxed, sometimes improvisational approach in the kitchen were the perfect foil for her partner’s precise teaching style.A woman of generous build with a round, open face and flashing green-gray eyes, Ladleah is earthy, confident, and comforting. In our bread-making lesson, she showed us how to create our own starter by mixing equal parts water and flour and letting the mixture sit out so that the natural yeast in the air would colonize it. Ladleah explained that using an indigenous starter would impart more interesting, complex flavors to our finished bread. At the end of the three days, we could take our starter home and keep it alive by feeding it additional flour and water. Any loaves we baked back home would thus have the same flavor we created at Salt Water Farm. “Feed your starter every day,” she told us. “It will become a good friend.”I have always had an uneasy, usually messy, and always unglamorous relationship with dough in most forms, so for me, making bread with a master at my side was both nervewracking and revelatory, leaving me determined to take good care of my starter and prepare the perfect loaf upon my return home.“Why do I focus first on bread, cheese, pickles?” Ladleah asked later. “Because these are some of the most humble foods that you find offered to anyone anywhere in the world. Bread is one of the basic beginning conversations people have with food.”