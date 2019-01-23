Italy, Art, and a Feminist Movement: The Design Inspiration Behind the Wing

Picture the hill towns of Italy’s Cinque Terre, the buildings overlooking the sea a cluster of earthy pastels: dusty rose, warm peach, fir-tree green, butter yellow. When you step inside a Wing space, one of the coworking clubs for women that are expanding throughout the world, you see a similar palette.



Photo by Nicole Franzen Wing interior designer Chiara de Rege designed The Wing’s space with femininity and sophistication in mind.

The Wing’s designer, Chiara de Rege, grew up in New York City , but spent every summer in an antique-filled, 7th-century family home in Italy’s Piedmont region. Those summers instilled in her an appreciation for velvets and florals and washed-out patinas. It wasn’t until this past summer, however, that de Rege realized how much her heritage had influenced her approach to the Wing.

“We were on a boat on the Riviera, and I looked up and saw the coastline and Liguria,” she says. “There were all these pastels, and they were literally the Wing’s colors. I was like, ‘Oh my god, those colors have been part of my life forever. They’ve clearly gone deep in me.’ ”



Photo by Nicole Franzen The Wing in New York’s Dumbo district occupies a former paper factory overlooking the East River.

Yet the Wing feels anything but ancient. Inspired by the women’s clubs of the 19th and early 20th centuries founders Lauren Kassan and Audrey Gelman launched the company in 2016 with a vision for a coworking space where women could, yes, work, but also trade stories, found companies, network, and even campaign. (The Wing hosted events to support female candidates in the 2018 midterm elections.) It’s an ambitious vision, and one that required equally ambitious design. Kassan, Gelman, and de Rege wanted the Wing to be a women’s club that would be feminine without being girly, sophisticated but nothing like the leather-and-billiards men’s clubs of yore.

What the trio settled on for the first Wing, located in New York’s Flatiron District, became an instant Instagram obsession. The wingback chairs. The elegant pink-accented powder room. The floor-to-ceiling bookshelves organized by color and stocked with books from a range of women and nonbinary writers. And, of course, that pastel palette, layered with rich jewel tones. Membership applications flowed in. So many women applied within the first six months that it became apparent the company needed to expand—and fast.



Photo by Tory Williams The Wing’s spaces include beauty rooms stocked with products.