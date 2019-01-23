Italy, Art, and a Feminist Movement: The Design Inspiration Behind the Wing

Photo by Nicole Franzen
Jan 23, 2019
From the March/April 2019 issue
Photo by Tory Williams
The San Francisco outpost of the Wing, which opened in October 2018, is the company’s first West Coast foray.
For interior designer Chiara de Rege, a modern workspace for women channels femininity, sophistication, and the spirit of a city.
Picture the hill towns of Italy’s Cinque Terre, the buildings overlooking the sea a cluster of earthy pastels: dusty rose, warm peach, fir-tree green, butter yellow. When you step inside a Wing space, one of the coworking clubs for women that are expanding throughout the world, you see a similar palette.
“We were on a boat on the Riviera, and I looked up and saw the coastline and Liguria,” she says. “There were all these pastels, and they were literally the Wing’s colors. I was like, ‘Oh my god, those colors have been part of my life forever. They’ve clearly gone deep in me.’ ”
What the trio settled on for the first Wing, located in New York’s Flatiron District, became an instant Instagram obsession. The wingback chairs. The elegant pink-accented powder room. The floor-to-ceiling bookshelves organized by color and stocked with books from a range of women and nonbinary writers. And, of course, that pastel palette, layered with rich jewel tones. Membership applications flowed in. So many women applied within the first six months that it became apparent the company needed to expand—and fast.
“I thought it was so cool that there was this history of a woman ahead of her time running an architecture studio and now [the Wing] is in that location,” she says. De Rege preserved the building’s brick-walled and lofted interior, and at Gelman’s request, added conference rooms named for influential female politicians and installed a plaque near the front entrance with a quote from Smith.
The Wing’s offerings have grown along with the company’s reach and funding. (In 2018, the Wing received a $75 million round of Series C funding from investors including WeWork and Airbnb.) Women can now opt for a membership that allows them access to any club around the world. In the new San Francisco location, a conference room is named after Bay Area resident Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, and culinary and beverage director Dani Dillon sources ingredients from more than 60 women-owned local businesses; another newcomer, the Los Angeles Wing, includes a screening room and a large rooftop deck.
“The connection to local artists is really important,” de Rege says. “They give each location that moment of soul, [saying], ‘We belong to the city.’ ”
How to Join the Wing: The Wing has six locations in four cities, with more on the way in Seattle, Boston, Toronto, and London. A membership to a single club costs $215 per month or $2,350 per year; a membership to all current and future Wings costs $250 per month or $2,700 per year. Here's how to apply.
