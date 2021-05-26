How Can We Be Better Travelers in Europe? Rick Steves Has the Answers.

Rick Steves, who releases his new “Europe Awaits” special on June 7, shares his vision for responsible travel to Europe on the other side of the pandemic.

As Europe reopens in the wake of the pandemic, so too will the multiplatform empire of Rick Steves, one of America’s most prominent experts on travel to the region. The TV personality, guidebook author, and tour operator has been helping to make the Continent more accessible to U.S. travelers for more than four decades. And on June 7, Steves aims to stoke the nation’s appetite for travel to the region with Rick Steves Europe Awaits, a two-hour special featuring highlights from his favorite destinations, distributed by American Public Television on public stations nationwide. Over his long career, Steves’s mission has evolved far beyond inspiring and enabling Americans to travel to Europe. Today, he’s an outspoken voice in responsible travel, tackling issues ranging from sustainability to overtourism. In 2019, he introduced a self-imposed carbon tax of $30 per person, pulled from profits on the 30,000 people that ventured to Europe through his company that year. That’s $900,000, which he rounded to $1 million before donating that money to a portfolio of agriculture, agroforestry, and conservation projects in developing countries. Even with no revenue during the 2020 pandemic year, Steves still gave $500,000 to those organizations to help them stay afloat during a lean year. In Europe Awaits, he puts the spotlight on small, multigenerational businesses like agriturismo farm hotels and cheese makers, rather than large chains, and many in lesser-known parts of popular countries like Greece, Italy, Portugal, and the U.K. As Steves and his staff of 100 in Edmonds, Washington—all of whom he kept on the payroll throughout the pandemic—begin to rev up their travel operation again, we caught up with him to find out how he’s preparing for the end of the pandemic, what he misses most about the Continent, and what his worries and hopes are for the future of European travel. Courtesy of Rick Steves’ Europe Tune in to the new two-hour special on June 7. How deeply did the pandemic affect business? We had 24,000 people who had made deposits on Rick Steves bus tours, and we had to spend the beginning of 2020 sending back all those deposits. Sure, it’s disappointing from a business point of view, but it was heartbreaking considering all those travel dreams that were so lovingly put together that had to be dashed or put on hold. I’ve got a hundred people on my staff here in Edmonds and basically no revenues, and then I’ve got a hundred guides in Europe who are independent contractors who have no work while there’s no tourism. We’re just waiting to throttle up. And then you wonder how many businesses in Europe survived the pandemic. A big concern of mine is all these wonderful little mom and pops and creative ventures—they’re a dimension of Europe that attracts me so much. How does a little guesthouse or little café or restaurant, trattoria, or museum make it through this period? I’m hoping and praying they’ll still be standing when we come out of the pandemic. I think they’re surviving this year with local patronage and government help, but just barely. But once we come out of the pandemic, our thoughtful patronage will help them to be vital again. Now that European borders seem to be opening in June, will your tours begin again? We’ve got about 20,000 people who have put their names on waiting lists for tours. With an event like this COVID pandemic, demand does not dissipate. It just gets backed up, and people want to travel. In Europe there’s going to be a big warm welcome when we can finally travel again, and we are confident that in early 2022, it will be stable enough for us to do our tours responsibly and safely. In the next week or so we’re going to be taking deposits for tours in early 2022, and after a couple of months, if things go really well, we may open up a few tours in late 2021. But I’m being very patient and conservative about that. What needs to happen before you fully relaunch your tours?

First things first: We need people in Europe and the United States to get their vaccinations so we can have that herd immunity and travel comfortably across the Atlantic. I don’t want to fly all the way to Amsterdam to sit in a bubble. I want to have my cheeks kissed in Paris, and I want to go to the piazzas of Rome and get my gelato and do a passeggiata with people in the streets. And I want to pack into those little pubs in Ireland and clink glasses. I really believe that strangers are just friends who get to meet. That’s why I travel, and I’m confident that we’ll be able to do that if we’re just patient and diligent when it comes to getting our shots. Photo by Dominic Arizona Bonuccelli On your next trip to Europe, consider spending more time in lesser-known destinations. In Europe Awaits, you often focus on the less-crowded areas of popular countries. How much does that have to do with overtourism in Europe? Overtourism was a big issue before the pandemic, and locals in places like Barcelona and Venice and Amsterdam were actually starting to have a bad attitude about the tourists that invaded their cities. And I can understand that. If I were Barcelona, I would lament the death of the Ramblas [one of the city’s main thoroughfares]. [Las] Ramblas was killed by Airbnb, because people who own apartments right there on this wonderful pedestrian boulevard that used to be so characteristic, they can make more money in a week with Airbnb than in a month [with a] local pensioner renting that apartment. So the rent goes up, the pensioners go out to the suburbs, and the tourists take over the characteristic downtown section. That’s capitalism and that’s free market, but from a culture point of view, it bullies away the vitality of a place like the Ramblas, or downtown Rome, or the canals of Amsterdam, or the back streets of Venice. During the pandemic, we’ve seen Europeans in tourism hot spots like Venice and Amsterdam take back their piazzas and their cafés in the absence of visitors. How much do you worry about overtourism worsening when travel returns? I think tourism is going to come back and I think there are going to be crowds again, but I’m hoping people will not just have this crowdsourcing hysteria. Everybody goes to the same places because everybody’s going where everybody’s going on some crowdsourcing app. I think it’s kind of pathetic that people are eating Tex-Mex in Paris. Why? Oh, it’s number one on TripAdvisor. Who are those experts? Well, people who’ve never been to Paris before. I’m old-fashioned in thinking that you want a travel expert who can curate all the recommendations and who can cut through the superlatives and tell you what really is worth your time and money when you’re traveling. That’s one of the reasons for the Europe Awaits show. It’s going to highlight places that are not the Instagram darlings. I really believe that strangers are just friends who get to meet. You could take away the top 10 percent of European marquee attractions, and Europe would be just fabulous. There’s so much to see that people don’t recognize, and I think that’s worth celebrating. I don’t think the collective ethics of the traveling public is going to be that thoughtful, to be honest. I don’t think people are going to say, Oh, it’s tough on the people of Salzburg, let’s go somewhere else. But I think savvy travelers will know that they’ll get a more genuine look at the culture and get a warmer welcome if they go to some of the second cities instead of some of the first cities. Courtesy of Rick Steves’ Europe For Rick Steves, like many travelers, intimate encounters with locals are the primary reason to travel. Tell me more about your love for Europe’s second cities. I’m really into these second cities, so one of my themes lately is to remind people that everybody goes to Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Dublin; try Belfast. Everybody goes to Munich; try Hamburg. In one part of Europe Awaits, instead of going to Lisbon, Portugal, we’re going to go to Porto, and Porto has this wonderful patina of age. It’s got this sort of intimacy; you wander down the streets and you don’t see other tourists. You just see locals going about their life as they have for generations, and in 2021, that’s so exciting.

