The Best Airport Lounge Passes for Travelers

The Delta SkyClub in Atlanta has one of the rarest amenities when it comes to airport lounges—fresh air.

Yes, you can buy your way into premium airport lounges—but they’re not as accessible as they once were.

Airport lounges have swung from the exclusive domain of business- and first-class passengers to a free-for-all for almost anyone with a premium credit card. And while some lounges might feel like they’re always crowded, access to these private spaces is actually becoming increasingly restricted once again. If you’re looking for a place to relax before or between flights—without paying the price of a premium ticket—there are still a few ways to visit airport lounges in the United States. Purchase a single-visit pass or day pass Generally, travelers can purchase access to airline lounges with a single-visit pass (for one specific airport lounge only) or for a day pass (redeemable at any of the airline’s lounges that you might encounter on your travels that day). Each airline has its own set of rules—here are some of the biggest airlines that allow guests to purchase entrance. United Club and American Admirals Club

All travelers can purchase a day pass for the United Club and American Airlines Admirals Club for $59, even if they’re flying with a different carrier. However, in response to overcrowding at the clubs (particularly during late-afternoon peak periods every day), United and American will begin to restrict entrances. Beginning in November, passengers on both airlines will be required to present a same-day boarding pass with their respective airline (or a partner airline) to get into the clubs. This is true even if you have a yearlong club membership, which costs $550 for United and starts at $550 for American, where the costs range based on your frequent flier status. There are additional charges for pass-holder guests, generally running around $30 per person. Courtesy of American Airlines The American Airlines Admirals Club in Rio di Janeiro Delta SkyClub

Delta is even more restrictive than its fellow domestic carriers. In response to demand exceeding capacity, Delta no longer offers single-visit passes to its SkyClubs at all. To pay to get into the SkyClub, passengers need to purchase a yearlong club membership for $545 (or access the lounge as a credit card benefit on a Delta-branded card or the American Express Platinum Card). Members can bring up to two guests at $29 per guest. Alaska Airlines

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines charges $50 for a day pass (or $25 if you are an Alaska Airlines Visa cardholder). The airline is opening new clubs—SFO opens in 2020—to complement its existing lounges at JFK, LAX, Portland, Seattle, and Anchorage. The best part? Alaska doesn’t care which airline you’re flying with—all are welcome.

Virgin Atlantic and Lufthansa

Some of the best airline lounge passes are with non-U.S. carriers. For example, if you’re flying Premium Class with Virgin Atlantic, you can purchase a $79 day pass for its coveted Clubhouse—normally available only to Virgin Atlantic’s Upper Class cabin. Access includes excellent dining, a complimentary massage, and an overall relaxing experience akin to that of a boutique hotel. (If you’re flying economy class, however, you’re out of luck.) Lufthansa, meanwhile, allows visits to its lounge network before 2 p.m. for $40—which is a great deal if you’ve got a long layover from a connecting flight at a Lufthansa hub. It’s not so useful if you’re departing from a Lufthansa U.S. hub, however, because flights to Europe typically depart in the late afternoon and evening. Access through your credit card Some premium credit cards provide access to airline lounges as a primary benefit, but you’ll have to pay hefty annual fees for the cards. For example, you can get into the Delta SkyClub by presenting a Delta (or SkyTeam airline) boarding pass and your American Express Platinum Card. The card itself has an annual fee of $550. The same is true with United’s MileagePlus Club Card (for access to the United Clubs; the annual card fee is $450) and Citi AAdvantage Executive Card (to get into to American Airlines Admirals Club; the annual fee is $450.) Courtesy of Delta Airlines The Delta SkyClub in Phoenix Your Amex Platinum Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve card also comes with Priority Pass Select Membership, which includes unlimited access to an independent network of lounges, too. Get in with Priority Pass For travelers lacking status or business-class tickets, Priority Pass gets you into to some 1,180 lounges worldwide (and growing). Regular pass holders pay a membership fee starting at $99 (which allows you pay-per-visit lounge access of $32 per entry) or $299 (which affords travelers 10 lounge visits, and then it’s $32 per visit thereafter). If you pony up $499, you and a guest get unlimited visits to the Priority Pass Select network. Both the American Express Platinum Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve include this unlimited membership. But online reviews of Priority Pass are decidedly mixed, with members reporting that the lounges often hit capacity and will not allow access to cardholders. “With Priority Pass, you have to be careful about the available hours for Priority Pass members and how long you’re allowed to stay,” says frequent flier James Freiman. “I’ve never been denied, and it’s included in my AmEx Platinum Card.” Courtesy of Alaska Airlines The Alaska Airlines lounge at New York’s JFK airport. So how extensive is the network? For U.S. airports, you’ll need to do your research because availability varies. Some included examples are single-day passes to the Alaska Airlines lounges, while at airports such as Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Dallas, pass-holders get access to Minute Suites, which offer entirely private spaces for one hour (but with no food). Also part of the network is The Club, an independent network of lounges at airports such as Atlanta, Seattle, Boston, Dallas, and Las Vegas.

