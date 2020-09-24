United to Offer COVID-19 Testing to Hawaii Passengers

Courtesy of United Airlines
Sep 24, 2020
Photo by Shutterstock
United hopes to make it easier to travel to Hawaii amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning October 15—when Hawaii drops its quarantine requirement—United customers traveling from San Francisco to Hawaii will have the option to take a rapid test at the airport.
United Airlines is launching a new COVID-19 testing program for travelers, making it the first U.S. airline to offer passengers the option to take a preflight rapid coronavirus test.
In a September 24 announcement, United said that the new program will kick off on October 15, when customers traveling from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Hawaii will have the option to take a rapid test at the airport—coinciding with when Hawaii drops its quarantine requirement in exchange for a mandatory COVID-19 test instead.
United said that the testing option will ultimately become available for additional destinations throughout the world, helping to facilitate quarantine-free travel.
“We’ll look to quickly expand customer testing to other destinations and U.S. airports later this year,” stated United’s chief customer officer Toby Enqvist.
The rapid Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test will be administered by GoHealth Urgent Care and its partner Dignity Health at SFO and provides results in approximately 15 minutes. The test currently costs $250. It will be available to United customers on the same day as their flight departing from SFO (the airport has already had a testing program in place for employees since late July).
There will also be a cheaper mail-in test option, for $80, administered by the company Color, for which United recommends that passengers initiate the testing process 10 days prior to their trip and provide a sample within 72 hours of their flight to satisfy Hawaii’s COVID-19 testing requirement.
United said that it worked closely with Hawaii officials to ensure that “any United customer—both visitors and Hawaiian residents returning home—who tests negative on either test would not be subjected to the state’s current 14-day quarantine requirement.”
Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arrivals to the islands has been in place since March 26, but Hawaii Governor David Ige has announced that starting on October 15, visitors to Hawaii will be able to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result to avoid the quarantine.
Once Hawaii’s testing program goes into effect on October 15, out-of-state travelers arriving in Hawaii will need to furnish evidence of a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within 72 hours before arrival on the islands. Without the negative test result, passengers will be subject to a 14-day quarantine or must quarantine until they can provide proof of a negative test result.
As of September 1, travelers to Hawaii must also fill out a mandatory online health application at least 24 hours prior to departure.
United offers daily service between San Francisco and Honolulu in Oahu, Kahului in Maui, and Kona on the Big Island. The airline will also increase service to Hawaii on October 15 with the resumption of service between San Francisco and Lihue on Kauai.
United customers will be able to schedule their preflight COVID-19 test online for the on-site testing facility that is located at SFO’s international terminal. The GoHealth Urgent Care’s COVID-19 testing area will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Additionally, United will email customers traveling from San Francisco to Hawaii an invitation to purchase a self-collection test kit, if they choose to go that route. They can then collect their own samples at home 72 hours prior to their departure and return their test via overnight mail. Color then processes those tests at its testing laboratory and returns results via text and/or email within 24 to 48 hours.
While United is the first U.S. airline to offer testing, it won’t be the only one globally to offer the COVID-19 testing option to passengers. German airline Lufthansa this week said it will begin offering passengers rapid coronavirus tests, too, prior to intercontinental flights in an attempt to get long-haul passengers flying again.
The tests on some Lufthansa flights to the United States are slated to begin in October.
Emirates pioneered preflight testing in April when it became the first airline in the world to begin testing passengers on-site for COVID-19 prior to departure.
Back in July, the airlines urged the United States and the European Union to quickly restore transatlantic air travel by deploying a joint COVID-19 testing program. The CEOs of United, American Airlines, IAG, and Lufthansa Group wrote in a letter that “given the unquestioned importance of transatlantic air travel to the global economy as well as to the economic recovery of our businesses, we believe it is critical to find a way to reopen air services between the U.S. and Europe.”
They said that a testing program for the transatlantic market could “safely restore passenger travel between the U.S. and Europe.”
That same thinking could be applied to numerous destinations worldwide.
Associated Press contributed reporting.
