United to Offer COVID-19 Testing to Hawaii Passengers

United hopes to make it easier to travel to Hawaii amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning October 15—when Hawaii drops its quarantine requirement—United customers traveling from San Francisco to Hawaii will have the option to take a rapid test at the airport.

United Airlines is launching a new COVID-19 testing program for travelers, making it the first U.S. airline to offer passengers the option to take a preflight rapid coronavirus test. In a September 24 announcement, United said that the new program will kick off on October 15, when customers traveling from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Hawaii will have the option to take a rapid test at the airport—coinciding with when Hawaii drops its quarantine requirement in exchange for a mandatory COVID-19 test instead. Related You Can Visit Hawaii Without a Quarantine Starting October 15 United said that the testing option will ultimately become available for additional destinations throughout the world, helping to facilitate quarantine-free travel. “We’ll look to quickly expand customer testing to other destinations and U.S. airports later this year,” stated United’s chief customer officer Toby Enqvist. The rapid Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test will be administered by GoHealth Urgent Care and its partner Dignity Health at SFO and provides results in approximately 15 minutes. The test currently costs $250. It will be available to United customers on the same day as their flight departing from SFO (the airport has already had a testing program in place for employees since late July). There will also be a cheaper mail-in test option, for $80, administered by the company Color, for which United recommends that passengers initiate the testing process 10 days prior to their trip and provide a sample within 72 hours of their flight to satisfy Hawaii’s COVID-19 testing requirement. Courtesy of United Airlines United passengers heading to Hawaii can get tested at SFO starting October 15.

United said that it worked closely with Hawaii officials to ensure that “any United customer—both visitors and Hawaiian residents returning home—who tests negative on either test would not be subjected to the state’s current 14-day quarantine requirement.” Hawaii’s coronavirus testing travel program Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arrivals to the islands has been in place since March 26, but Hawaii Governor David Ige has announced that starting on October 15, visitors to Hawaii will be able to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result to avoid the quarantine. Once Hawaii’s testing program goes into effect on October 15, out-of-state travelers arriving in Hawaii will need to furnish evidence of a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within 72 hours before arrival on the islands. Without the negative test result, passengers will be subject to a 14-day quarantine or must quarantine until they can provide proof of a negative test result. As of September 1, travelers to Hawaii must also fill out a mandatory online health application at least 24 hours prior to departure. United offers daily service between San Francisco and Honolulu in Oahu, Kahului in Maui, and Kona on the Big Island. The airline will also increase service to Hawaii on October 15 with the resumption of service between San Francisco and Lihue on Kauai. United customers will be able to schedule their preflight COVID-19 test online for the on-site testing facility that is located at SFO’s international terminal. The GoHealth Urgent Care’s COVID-19 testing area will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Courtesy of United Airlines The Color self-collection test kit allows travelers to collect their own samples at home.

