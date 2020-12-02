Southwest Airlines Credit Cards Offer Some of Their Best Bonuses Ever

Free flights, day-of-travel perks, and a shot at the Southwest Companion Pass make these credit card deals a no-brainer.

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. This compensation may impact the presentation of offers or affiliate links on this site. AFAR does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team. While not as globe-spanning as some other legacy carriers, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines maintains something of a cult following—for good reason. Southwest loyalists believe in the airline’s friendly-skies vibe and how it values perks that apply to everyone. The low-cost carrier eschews frills like first-class cabins and lackluster onboard meal service in favor of standards like two free checked bags and the flexibility to change and cancel tickets easily. (Southwest famously had no change or cancellation fees before other airlines jumped on the bandwagon in 2020.) Per Q2 and Q3 financial reports, Southwest is also in a better position to weather the COVID crisis than other major U.S. airlines. It may emerge with an even more robust route network across the United States and a growing number of international destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America. One last thing that sets Southwest apart: its award-winning rewards program and range of excellent cobranded credit cards, all of which currently have their best sign-up bonuses ever. You can earn up to 100,000 points with the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card, and up to 80,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards points with any of the three personal credit cards the airline fields—which is about twice the usual number they offer. Here are the details on each of these cards, their benefits, and how you can strategically use the points you earn for free flights and possibly even a valuable Southwest Companion Pass. Plus, Premier, Priority, or Performance? Before we cover the ins and outs of each card, let’s get one thing out of the way: The names are extremely similar and confusing. If you decide to open any of these, be sure to double-check the names on the application. PSA complete! Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card With the lowest annual fee, this rewards card still packs in the points. Welcome offer: Up to 80,0000 points—earn 50,000 points after you spend $2,000 in the first three months from account opening, and an additional 30,000 points after you spend $10,000 in the first nine months. Plus, you can earn five bonus points per dollar (three more than usual) on Southwest purchases on up to $2,000 per month between December 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. (Eligible Southwest purchases include things like airfare, in-flight amenities, Southwest gift cards, and Southwest Vacations packages .) Annual fee: $69 Regular earning: Earn two points per dollar spent on purchases with Southwest and its hotel and car rental partners. Get one point per dollar on everything else. Other benefits: Cardholders receive 3,000 bonus points every year on their account anniversary. Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card A higher-end version with a higher annual fee and better benefits. Welcome offer: The bonus and terms are the same as those offered by the Southwest Plus card.





Annual fee: $99 Regular earning: Earn two points per dollar spent on purchases with Southwest and its hotel and car rental partners. Get one point per dollar on everything else. Other benefits: Cardholders receive 6,000 bonus points every year on their account anniversary. They can also earn 1,500 Tier-Qualifying Points toward A-List elite status for every $10,000 they spend on purchases in a calendar year, up to 15,000 TQPs total. A-List status gets you benefits like priority check-in, security and boarding, and a 25 percent earning bonus on qualifying flights. Foreign transaction fees are waived. Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card This relatively new product is the most premium personal credit card Southwest offers, with some additional benefits to match. Welcome offer: The bonus and terms are the same as those offered with the Southwest Plus and Southwest Premier cards. Annual fee: $149 Earning: Earn two points per dollar spent on purchases with Southwest and its hotel and car rental partners. Get one point per dollar on everything else. Other benefits: Cardholders receive 7,500 bonus points every year on their account anniversary, and every account year, they will be reimbursed for up to four upgraded boardings (basically to be among the first 15 passengers during general boarding) based on availability. They also get a $75 Southwest travel credit to use every year and 20 percent back on Southwest in-flight drinks and Wi-Fi. There are no foreign transaction fees, and cardholders can spend their way toward A-List status the same way as with the Premier. Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card If you’re in the market for a business credit card, this one might be an even better deal than the others. Welcome offer: Up to 100,0000 points—earn 70,000 points after you spend $5,000 in the first three months from account opening, and an additional 30,000 points after you spend $25,000 in the first six months. Annual fee: $199 Earning: Earn three points per dollar spent on purchases with Southwest and its hotel and car rental partners. Get two points per dollar spent on social media and search engine advertising; internet, cable, and phone services; and one point per dollar on everything else. Other benefits: Cardholders are eligible for up to four upgraded boardings per year and up to 365 in-flight Wi-Fi credits per year (so basically free Wi-Fi anytime they fly Southwest). They can expect a statement credit for a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee (worth up to $100) once every four years, and enjoy a 9,000-point anniversary bonus each year. There are no foreign transaction fees, and the TQP spending terms are the same as with the Premier and Priority versions. Which card should you get? These are all truly phenomenal welcome offers . . . which only makes the choice among them that much harder.

First, decide how much one of these cards will actually be in your day-to-day rotation. Do you fly and spend a lot on Southwest, taking several trips a year, or even a month, during more typical travel times? Will you take advantage of day-of-travel perks like upgraded boarding or in-flight discounts? Is it worth paying a higher annual fee if all you’re after is the initial bonus? This is how your decision will probably break down. If you can spend strategically in the first few months, you should opt for one of the personal credit cards. By hitting all those requirements, you could end up earning a total of 120,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards points—80,000 from the bonus offer, plus five points per dollar on up to $2,000 per month (so a cap of 10,000 points per month) for the first four months. That’s assuming you apply as soon as possible. If you don’t plan to spend anywhere near that with Southwest soon, though, you might prefer the Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance’s more generalized bonus and then take advantage of its travel perks as your flight schedule picks up again. Aside from the sign-up allure, though, think about which card’s perks you will actually leverage. Do you fly at least four times per year when the Performance or Priority’s upgraded boarding advantage will come in handy? If you get the Performance card, will you use its Wi-Fi credits, or will the Priority’s drinks and Wi-Fi discount serve you better? Finally, think about what annual fee you’re willing to pay. The Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus’s $69 is a far less than the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority’s $149. If you get the latter, make sure you’re reaping at least $80 more value from it each year. How to use Southwest Rapid Rewards points Unlike some other airline miles, Southwest Rapid Rewards points are redeemable at fairly fixed rates for flights. The more a ticket costs, the more points you will need for it, and vice versa. While this does limit Rapid Rewards points somewhat, it also opens up a lot of options for travelers. Instead of relying on special award seat availability and redemptions that can vary by tens of thousands of miles on a single flight, you can basically use your points just as you would if paying cash for any open seat. In general, the airline’s cheapest Wanna Get Away fares require around 69 to 75 points per dollar for award redemptions. With that in mind, 80,000 Rapid Rewards points should be worth approximately $1,067–$1,160 in value.

