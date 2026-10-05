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Sponsored by Super, Natural British Columbia   •  October 5, 2026

You Don’t Need an Itinerary for British Columbia’s Wine Country—Just a Sauna and a Bike

With 200-plus wineries to wander between, this region rewards travelers who plan for less, not more.
The sun sets over the mountains to create a beautiful golden hour at Marichel vineyard overlooking Okanagan Lake

Golden hour at Marichel vineyard overlooking Okanagan Lake

Courtesy of Destination British Columbia/Andrew Strain

In the southern interior of British Columbia, a region called Valleys & Vineyards brings together vineyards, farm-fresh food, quiet trails, and restorative experiences, all shaped by the same landscape across the Okanagan and Similkameen valleys. From serene bike rides amid vineyard vistas to genuinely friendly lakeside towns, this is a place where stellar wine and a relaxed pace are the perfect pairing.

Sip exceptional wine across the Okanagan and Similkameen valleys

The Okanagan Valley is home to more than 200 wineries and upwards of 60 grape varieties, giving visitors a remarkable range of wines and tasting experiences to explore. Glacial lakes moderate the climate while volcanic and desert soils stress the vines, concentrating flavor in the fruit. The area around Osoyoos is Canada’s only pocket desert, with temperatures hot and dry enough to coax bountiful wines from the vineyards.

What makes a visit here feel different, though, is more than just the scale or quality of the wines—it’s the welcoming nature of the region. You can book a tasting or simply walk in, even at wineries pouring some of the province’s most sought-after bottles. A visit to Marichel Vineyard on Naramata Bench might mean chatting with a winemaker between tastings of syrahs and viogniers.

In the Similkameen Valley, wineries produce bold reds and crisp whites shaped by the rugged terroir and high winds. The eco-friendly Orofino Vineyards in Cawston is one of the top 10 small wineries in Canada and produces wines from some of the valley’s oldest vines.

Eat at farm-to-table restaurants in Kelowna and beyond

A man with short dark hair and a beard and a woman with long dark hair pick green apples out of a tree apples at Klippers Organics in Cawston

A couple picking apples at Klippers Organics in Cawston

Courtesy of Destination British Columbia/Kari Medig

Kelowna is Canada’s first UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, a recognition of how deep-rooted food and agriculture are in the city—and a fitting gateway to the farm-to-table culture found throughout Valleys & Vineyards. The same soil, sunlight, and water that shape a good glass of wine also define a good meal.

At Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery in West Kelowna, Modest Butcher serves up casual steaks, burgers, and charcuterie, all wildly popular with locals. For something more intimate, Backyard Farm Chef’s Table in Oliver serves private, multi-course meals for smaller groups, built around locally sourced ingredients.

Come autumn, the whole region turns toward harvest—roadside stands overflow with fruit in Keremeos, the Fruit Stand Capital of Canada, and orchards across the valley open their rows for pick-your-own visits. Cawston’s farmers’ markets stock fresh crops, and long-table dinners feature the bounty of fall harvest. In Kelowna, the twice-weekly Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market gathers more than 100 local vendors, who sell only what they make, bake, or grow themselves.

Hike, bike, and visit spas across the Okanagan Valley

Two cyclists pedal past green vineyards and Okanagan Lake on the Kettle Valley Rail Trail

Cycling past vineyards and Okanagan Lake on the Kettle Valley Rail Trail

Courtesy of Destination British Columbia/Kari Medig

In Valleys & Vineyards, you can experience wellness in the landscape itself. Whether you’re paddleboarding on a calm lake or hiking a quiet trail, the reward comes from simply enjoying nature at your own pace.

At Sparkling Hill Resort’s KurSpa, set on a granite bluff above Okanagan Lake in Vernon, guests experience Kneipp hydrotherapy. The centuries-old European tradition alternates warm and cool water meant to help replenish the body.

KurSpa is one of the largest spas in the province, but it doesn’t take itself too seriously. There’s no ceremony—just invigorating water therapy, hot to cold, with the lake spread out below the bluff.

In Kelowna, Löyly offers a similar experience aboard a floating sauna on Okanagan Lake with private, community, and guided sessions. And at Room and Pillar Spa, the mineral-rich air of the Himalayan salt cave sets the scene for a restorative pause.

But wellness here isn’t only about stillness. On foot, the short hike up Munson Mountain gives way to panoramic views of Penticton and Okanagan Lake below. On the water, paddleboarding along Vaseux Lake turns a tranquil morning into a meditative one.

Two rail trails, converted from decommissioned railway lines, run the length of the valley. The Kettle Valley Rail Trail threads through Naramata, Penticton, and Myra Canyon just outside Kelowna, making it one of the best ways to see the region. You’ll coast past vineyards, along lakeshores, and through charming small towns where you can stop for coffee or a glass of wine.

To the north, the Okanagan Rail Trail connects Kelowna and Vernon, hugging the shores of Kalamalka, Wood, and Okanagan Lakes. For a guided ride, Lakeside Eco-Sports runs an e-bike wine tour that stops at Hidden Vines, Spearhead Winery, and Meadow Vista Honey Wines. Whether you go with a tour or on your own, e-bikes make the route accessible, so you can cover real distance with ease.

Learn about the land and its history at the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre

A couple in sweaters of different shades of green on a self-guided walk on a path through desert vegetation at sunset at the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre

A couple on a self-guided walk at the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre

Courtesy of Destination British Columbia/Kari Medig

The Syilx Okanagan people have cared for this land for generations, a stewardship rooted in deep respect. Owned and operated by the Osoyoos Indian Band, the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre offers an opportunity to learn about the culture, history, and traditions of the Syilx Peoples.

A self-guided trail, about one mile long, winds through sagebrush and antelope brush, across rugged hills and ponderosa pine forests. Visit in September or October, and you’ll see the vibrant fall colors of the trees alongside yellow rabbitbrush and purple tansy aster.

Inside, multi-sensory theater experiences bring the legends of Sen’klip, the Coyote, to life, and a reconstructed village lends insight into the living culture of the Osoyoos Indian Band. You’ll gain a deeper understanding of a place that, before anything else, was cared for by those who continue to care for it today.

Rich cultural heritage, a meal built from what grows nearby, and a slow ride along the water at golden hour—that’s what awaits in Valleys & Vineyards.

Super, Natural British Columbia
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