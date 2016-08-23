Here’s Why Elephants Are Invading Chiang Mai

Don’t look now but elephants are gearing up to take over the streets of Chiang Mai. Not real elephants, of course, but life-sized baby elephant statues—70 of them in all, each painted and decorated differently. The objective: to increase awareness about the challenges facing endangered Asian elephants and to raise money to support conservation projects around the world.

The annual art exposition and social enterprise is dubbed Elephant Parade and takes place this year between December 9 and January 15, 2017. It’s fitting that this year’s 10th anniversary installment will hit the streets of Chiang Mai, where, in 2006, the campaign founder first met Mosha, the elephant that inspired it all. Over the past 10 years, elephant statues have popped up in the United Kingdom, China, Italy, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, France, Luxembourg, and Brazil.

In each iteration, elephant statues are decorated by local artists, international brands, and top celebrities. This year, some of the creative minds behind the statues include architect Duangrit Bunnag, ex-Miss Thailand Cindy Bishop, and Team Ferrari.

[[[slideshow_id#667]]] If you aren’t an elephant expert, you may not know that the Asian elephant, which ranges over 13 countries across Asia, is an endangered species with fewer than 40,000 animals remaining worldwide. As population in Asia grows, the animals are losing more of their habitats to urban sprawl. Making matters worse, the elephants are poached for ivory (although they are not slaughtered as frequently as African elephants).