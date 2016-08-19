What LochteGate Teaches Us About Travel

Every four years, we look to the Olympic Games to teach us lessons about perseverance, dedication, and sportsmanship.

This year, however, thanks to the frat-house antics of Ryan Lochte and three other members of the U.S. Swimming Team, the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro have taught us much more—specifically about how to be better travelers.

Let’s review the facts. We know that Lochte and teammates got drunk at a party, took a cab home, stopped at a gas station, trashed a bathroom, then tried to make the whole thing disappear. We know their first attempt at a cover-up included paying off the gas station owner. We also know that after the payoff attempt, they fabricated a story about being robbed at gunpoint—a particularly disturbing development considering locals’ fears about crime in their city.

Beyond these details, there’s much about this embarrassing story we still don’t know. But we have enough information at this point to see that our guys made a litany of bad choices—a few of which any of us could accidentally replicate while traveling abroad.

With this in mind, we thought now was a perfect time to remind ourselves of the “golden rules” of travel:

1. Obey local laws

Just because you’re holding an American passport doesn’t mean you can act abroad the same way you do at home. It’s important to familiarize yourself with the local laws of your destination country and then follow them—or accept the consequences of your actions.