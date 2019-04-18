Help Rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral by Attending These Benefit Concerts

Almost $1 billion has already been raised in aid of Notre-Dame following this week’s devastating fire, thanks to massive donations from some of France’s wealthiest families, but rebuilding the Gothic landmark could end up costing much more.

To help fund-raising efforts, orchestras and other musicians are organizing benefit concerts at some of the world’s most beautiful cathedrals from Prague to Montreal. Here are four worth checking out.

St. Vitus Cathedral



Where: Prague, Czech Republic

When: Tuesday, April 23 at 9:10 p.m.



Together with members of other leading Czech orchestras, the Czech Philharmonic is playing a fund-raising concert for Notre-Dame at Prague’s St. Vitus Cathedral this upcoming Tuesday. The orchestras will play Antonin Dvorak’s “Stabat Mater,” a religious piece by the Czech composer written after the death of his three children. Admission to the concert will be based on voluntary donations, with all proceeds going to rebuilding efforts. The concert will also be broadcast live by Czech public radio and on TV.

Turku Cathedral



Where: Turku, Finland

When: Wednesday, April 24 at 9:30 p.m.



On Wednesday, a mix of amateur and professional musicians are donating their time to perform Mozart’s Requiem at Turku Cathedral in southwest Finland to raise money for Notre-Dame’s reconstruction. Located about an 1.5-hour train ride from Helsinki, the 719-year-old cathedral is the main church of the Finnish Evangelical Lutheran Church and is one of the most valuable historical buildings in Finland. Tickets will be on sale at the door for €20 (US$23) starting at 9 p.m. the night of the concert.

Photo by foto-select / Shutterstock Inside the Berlin Cathedral, where the Vienna Philharmonic will play a benefit concert for Notre-Dame.

Berlin Cathedral

Berlin, Germany



Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m.





With upcoming plans to play Notre-Dame in 2021 cancelled, the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra is donating the proceeds of its concert at Berlin Cathedral

Berlin Cathedral

on May 2. Organized by the

Fondazione Pro Musica e Arte Sacra

, a Roman nonprofit that promotes church music, the concert is part of a series dedicated to the work of Austrian composer Anton Bruckner. Ticket prices start at €37 (US$42) and can be bought in person at the cathedral or online at eventim.de.

eventim.de

.