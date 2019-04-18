Help Rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral by Attending These Benefit Concerts

Photo by foto-select / Shutterstock
Apr 18, 2019
Proceeds from these benefit concerts will go toward restoring Notre-Dame to its former glory.
Several orchestras, including the Vienna Philharmonic and Czech Philharmonic, are playing benefit concerts in the upcoming weeks at cathedrals around the world to raise money for Notre-Dame.
Almost $1 billion has already been raised in aid of Notre-Dame following this week’s devastating fire, thanks to massive donations from some of France’s wealthiest families, but rebuilding the Gothic landmark could end up costing much more.
To help fund-raising efforts, orchestras and other musicians are organizing benefit concerts at some of the world’s most beautiful cathedrals from Prague to Montreal. Here are four worth checking out.
Where: Prague, Czech Republic
When: Tuesday, April 23 at 9:10 p.m.
Together with members of other leading Czech orchestras, the Czech Philharmonic is playing a fund-raising concert for Notre-Dame at Prague’s St. Vitus Cathedral this upcoming Tuesday. The orchestras will play Antonin Dvorak’s “Stabat Mater,” a religious piece by the Czech composer written after the death of his three children. Admission to the concert will be based on voluntary donations, with all proceeds going to rebuilding efforts. The concert will also be broadcast live by Czech public radio and on TV.
Berlin Cathedral
Where: Turku, Finland
When: Wednesday, April 24 at 9:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, a mix of amateur and professional musicians are donating their time to perform Mozart’s Requiem at Turku Cathedral in southwest Finland to raise money for Notre-Dame’s reconstruction. Located about an 1.5-hour train ride from Helsinki, the 719-year-old cathedral is the main church of the Finnish Evangelical Lutheran Church and is one of the most valuable historical buildings in Finland. Tickets will be on sale at the door for €20 (US$23) starting at 9 p.m. the night of the concert.
The Associated Press contributed reporting to this article.
