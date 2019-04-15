Tips + News
By Lyndsey Matthews
  •  April 15, 2019

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

Officials have declared the 12th-century landmark’s iconic rectangular towers safe from the blaze that destroyed its spire and roof.
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

The spire of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris collapsed in a fire on Monday.

Photo by AP Photo

Nearly five hours after Notre-Dame Cathedral, one of the most famous landmarks in Paris, caught on fire Monday evening around 6:30 p.m. local time, French officials have declared the church’s iconic rectangular towers safe from the fire.

Related
Why We Wept for Notre-Dame as It Burned

“A terrible fire is underway at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris,” Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, said in a tweet earlier, pointing out that firefighters were attempting to bring the blaze under control. “I invite everyone to respect the security perimeter,” she added.

Un terrible incendie est en cours à la cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris. Les @PompiersParis sont en train de tenter de maîtriser les flammes. Nous sommes mobilisés sur place en lien étroit avec le @dioceseParis. J’invite chacune et chacun à respecter le périmètre de sécurité. pic.twitter.com/9X0tGtlgba — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 15, 2019


At one point France’s Interior Ministry said that firefighters may not be able to save the structure. But just before 11 p.m. local time, Paris fire chief Jean-Claude Gallet said that firefighters had stopped the fire from spreading into the north tower’s belfry and that the iconic rectangular towers were safe. Firefighers will continue to work overnight to cool off the building.

The area directly around the Gothic church has been cleared by the police, but passersby posted videos and photos to social media from across the Seine as smoke and flames engulfed the spire of the cathedral. Just before 8 p.m. Paris time, the spire collapsed.

The moment #NotreDame’s spire fell pic.twitter.com/XUcr6Iob0b — Patrick Galey (@patrickgaley) April 15, 2019


Soon after, the roof collapsed. Notre-Dame spokesman Andre Finot told French media that the entire wooden frame of the church is likely to come down. “Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame,” he said.

Emergency teams are attempting to save some of the invaluable art pieces that are stored in the cathedral, which is known for its gargoyles, flying buttresses, and iconic stained-glass rose windows.

As night fell, Parisians gathered across the river from Notre-Dame to sing hymns.

Ave Maria pic.twitter.com/lb6Y5XV05a — Ignacio Gil (@Inaki_Gil) April 15, 2019


Paris police report that there have been no deaths related to the fire, but one firefigher has been seriously injured. Officials are still uncertain of how it started. But the city’s fire brigade was quoted in the French media saying that the blaze is “potentially linked” to a €6 million (US$6.8 million) renovation project that was underway on the church’s spire. The Paris prosecutor’ office has ruled out arson and possible terror-related activity as causes.

Located on Île de la Cité, the small island in the center of Paris, Notre-Dame is the city’s most popular landmark. In 2017, 12 million people visited the cathedral, according to data from the Paris Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Associated Press contributed reporting. This article originally appeared online on April 15, 2019, and is being updated as new information emerges.

>> Next: Plan Your Trip With AFAR’s Guide to Paris

Lyndsey Matthews
Lyndsey Matthews is a senior travel editor at the Points Guy; previously, she was a senior editor for Afar.

Enjoyed this article? Save us as a preferred source

Add Afar as Preferred Source Follow Afar on Google News
FROM OUR PARTNERS
The sun sets over the mountains to create a beautiful golden hour at Marichel vineyard overlooking Okanagan Lake
Beer, Wine, + Spirits
You Don’t Need an Itinerary for British Columbia’s Wine Country—Just a Sauna and a Bike
Sponsored by
Sandstone rocks form an arch over cerulean blue water at the Crystal Lagoon in Comino
Health + Wellness
How to Experience a Different Kind of Wellness in Malta
Sponsored by
Reine, Norway
Journeys: Europe
15 Days Under the Midnight Sun in Norway
Sponsored by
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
MORE FROM AFAR
An American Airlines airplane flying upward
Air Travel News
American Is Retiring International First Class. I Flew Its New Top Tier to Find Out What Will Replace It
September 25, 2026 07:05 PM
 · 
Cat Sposato
People sitting on the waterfront in Düsseldorf, Germany with the city's Rhine Tower in the center of the image
Air Travel News
An All-Business-Class Airline Is Connecting This German City to the U.S.
September 24, 2026 06:39 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
Boats cruising in Sydney Harbor, Australia
Air Travel News
The First-Ever Nonstop Flight Between Australia and New York Is Finally Coming
September 23, 2026 11:34 AM
 · 
Chris Dong
The interior entrance of the International Terminal at San Francisco International Airport with a soaring, arched ceiling of windows and a person walking with a wheeled luggage in the center of the frame
Air Travel News
TSA’s Plan to Privatize Security Was Quietly Canceled. What Does That Mean for Airports?
September 22, 2026 05:40 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg