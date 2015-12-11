Five Lesser-Known Treasures to Visit in Canada

Stargaze in the middle of a desert, dig for clams, or dine well without breaking the bank in Canada.

Canada has the world’s longest land border and coastline and is composed of five distinct geographic regions. Yet like most traveling Canadians, I’m guilty of spending much of my vacation time abroad. However, a weak Canadian dollar has me looking within the country for new experiences, and is attracting other travelers, too. Here are five of Canada's less well-known treasures. 1. Osoyoos, British Columbia Until recently, few people were familiar with this small town in southern Okanagan Valley, sometimes called the Napa of the North. But the area has a surprising number of attractions: In addition to 132 wineries, Osoyoos is home to Canada’s only desert—the northern tip of the Sonoran Desert, a dry shrub grassland that forms a beautiful and endangered ecosystem—and also boasts the country’s warmest freshwater lake. Outdoor enthusiasts can learn about the land and the area’s history at the Nk'Mip Cultural Centre, which is also the starting point for a number of walks through the desert. Oenophiles can book tasting tours with Okanagan Wine Country Tours, bike between vineyards with Watermark Beach Resort’s guided cycling tour, or book a longer tour at Covert Farms, an organic farm, vineyard, and winery that takes visitors on a tour of the farm (on the back of a vintage 1952 Mercury truck) and then provides a winetasting with snacks. Foodies can take cooking classes at Backyard Farm, where chef-owner Chris Van Hooydonk’s dinners are often paired with wines from local vineyards like Fairview Cellars.

As if that weren’t enough, the area is great for stargazing, too, as nearly every star is in sight from May to September. Stay at the Observatory B&B, an astronomy-themed bed and breakfast run by renowned amateur astro-photographer Jack Newton. In his rooftop observatory, visitors can use a 16-inch computer-controlled telescope to see the night skies above. 2. Canmore, Alberta Canmore This beautiful area of unspoiled wilderness and icy blue lakes in the Canadian Rockies is emerging from the shadow of Banff as a mountain sports paradise. In addition to fishing, kayaking, mountain biking, and rock climbing, there’s skiing, snowboarding, and ice climbing, with 60 kilometers of groomed tracks for cross-country skiers at the Canmore Nordic Centre. Canmore town also has a bourgeoning culinary scene. Sample interesting tapas like elk chorizo and grilled zucchini with goat cheese at Tapas Restaurant, or try a Caesar salad tossed with bacon, preserved lemons, and fresh potato chips at Trough Dining Co. And don’t miss the globally influenced dishes at Crazyweed, which features the likes of feta-christened Icelandic fish tacos and Vietnamese pork meatball sandwiches. 3. Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Ayden

