Renee Suen

Renée Suen is a Toronto-based freelance restaurant and travel writer/photographer who searches the world for memorable tastes and the stories behind the plate. In another life, she pursued a doctorate in Cardiovascular Sciences, but now specializes in covering the Canadian food scene, much of it through ambient-light photography. She is a columnist at SingTao’s EliteGen magazine and a regular contributor to Toronto Life. Her work has also appeared in The Globe and Mail, Toronto Star Travel, WestJet Magazine, enRoute, NUVO Magazine, CBC Life, and Best Health. Follow her adventures on Twitter at @rssuen.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
The Essential Guide to Nova Scotia
Other
The Essential Guide to Nova Scotia
February 19, 2020 10:32 AM
 · 
Renee Suen
A Guide to Nova Scotia’s Secret Food and Wine Paradise
Food + Drink
A Guide to Nova Scotia’s Secret Food and Wine Paradise
February 9, 2016 04:12 PM
 · 
Renee Suen
Five Lesser-Known Treasures to Visit in Canada
Destination Spotlight
Five Lesser-Known Treasures to Visit in Canada
December 11, 2015 02:40 PM
 · 
Renee Suen