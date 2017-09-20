Home>Travel inspiration>Cruise>River Cruises

Finding Unexpected Contentment Onboard My River Cruise to Normandy

By Greg Sullivan

Sep 20, 2017

From the November/December 2017 issue

share this article
flipboard

Photo by Albert Knapp/Alamy

AFAR co-founder Greg Sullivan boarded his first river cruise expecting to enjoy his time ashore. What surprised him was how much he enjoyed the journey itself.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

I recently took my first river cruise, sailing from Paris to Normandy and back on Uniworld’s beautiful new Joie de Vivre on a trip put together by Judy Perl, a member of AFAR’s Travel Advisory Council. Waking up in a new destination each day without having to pack or unpack made the voyage so enjoyable. In Giverny, we rode bikes to Monet’s garden; in Rouen, we explored the churches and museums; in Normandy, we visited the beaches and the U.S. cemetery. Then there were the extraordinary activities Judy arranged. I was traveling with friends from Silver Oak Winery in the Napa Valley, so we had exclusive meals and tastings and visited a local farm to see how Calvados apple brandy is made.

What surprised me was how much I enjoyed the cruising itself. I love road trips and train rides when I can stare out the window and soak up the journey, but sitting with a glass of wine atop the roof of the ship in the open air, surrounded by the French countryside? Now that is the way to soak up a journey. I could read, chat with other passengers, or just eat delicious cheese and lose track of time.

Article continues below advertisement

The new ships that have been built by Uniworld, Viking, Crystal, and other cruise lines bring all the comforts to you: dining rooms and bars, workout rooms, a spa, and even a pool. But my favorite feature was in my cabin: a room-width window that I could lower with the touch of a button so that there was nothing between me and my surroundings.

Following the river’s path, moving at its pace, and taking in not only the sights but also the sounds and smells made me feel like I was connecting to this place in a natural—albeit very luxurious—way, one that engaged all of my senses. And it was a great reminder to appreciate the journey as well as the destination.

>>Plan Your Trip: The AFAR Guide to River Cruises

popular stories

  1. It’s True—Americans Can Travel to This Beautiful European Country Right Now

    Tips + News

  2. As California Reopens, State Reminds Travelers to Visit Responsibly

    Tips + News

  3. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—but Should You Go?

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

The Best Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World

The Best Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World

Comfort Camping

Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

Travel News

These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying

These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying

Tech

The Best Tripod for Travelers Is Super Compact and Not Dorky at All

The Best Tripod for Travelers Is Super Compact and Not Dorky at All

Gear