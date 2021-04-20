Giverny
Giverny, France
Monet's Gardens Giverny FranceThe sun was warm and had a different illumination that came through this photograph of Monet's gardens. This father and child felt like a moment in time captured that could be 1811 or 2011.
Leaving Monet's Gardens- Giverny
This man leaned into his cane and walked slowly towards the exit of Monet's Gardens at Giverny. He fit into the scene as if he belonged there and had indeed been there for a 10 years himself. I would like to think that Monet would have asked him to pose for a painting.
Claude Monet's Home & Garden
I will never forget the calm that I experienced at Claude Monet's Home & Garden. From the moment the train hit Giverny to the bus ride to Monet's home, I was taken by the beauty of Giverny and the resident of one of the most inspiring artists of all time. Does that bridge look familiar to anyone? Yes... it is.
Living in a painting
After experiencing what I now consider the worst day of my life, I arrived in Giverny France. Upon entering La Musardiere, the hotel I'd be staying at, I was greeted by the nicest staff I have ever met. Being concerned, they sat me down and fed me an out-of-this-world meal l of chicken breast with a creamy mushroom sauce, Potatoes Au Gratin, tomatoes, mozzarella and chevrè. I then walked down the street and had my breath taken away by Claude Monets' garden. Giverny could not be a more enchanting place.
Monet's Inspiration
I don't think you need to be a big art history buff to appreciate the "impressionist" movement and its impact on art in general. It was hip and cutting edge in the late 1800's and the guy that started it all was Claude Monet. Claude Monet noticed the village of Giverny on a train ride and later decided to move there. He then created the gardens that became the inspiration of so many of his well known paintings. Today the village of Giverny is most famous for Monet's house and its surounding gardens. It is truly a magnificent place! Giverny is a short train ride from Paris and once arriving at the train station it is easy to rent bicycles for the day. This is a wonderful area to explore on bike. I spent hours walking the Giverny gardens and made sure to walk across the bridge over the water lilies.
It'll Leave an Impression on You...
After a few days of exploring the museums, monuments, and style around every corner in Paris, it's nice to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city. No more than an hour outside, you'll find the pleasant oasis of Giverny, the home of Claude Monet's gardens immortalized in many of his most famous Impressionist paintings. This of course includes the Japanese bridge, scores of flowers, and the waterlillies and lake, seen here reflecting the sky on the day I visited. While you won't free yourself from droves of tourists (it's popular for a reason!), it makes for a relaxing and beautiful day trip after you've seen Monet's works in person in the museums of Paris!
Monet's House
If you're a fan of Monet's paintings, especially his water lilies, you must see the garden that inspired it all. You can take a tour of the house, walk around the lush gardens, and see firsthand the beauty that inspired the artist. Right in front of the house is a flower garden named Clos Normand and across the road is the well-known Japanese inspired water garden. Seeing the places Monet painted in person really complements viewing his work.
Giverney, living in Claude Monet's painting
If you are looking for a getaway from Paris, rent a car and drive to Giverney, a small town where the Impressionist Painter Claude Monet used to live. (from 1886 till his death in 1926) and you can see with your own eyes the water lilies, the garden, and the Japanese bridge which all played an important role in his later paintings. Beside walking in his beautiful garden and the house he used to live, I highly recommend to spend some time walking around the village, see some old Churches from Middle Ages time, visit Mills that some of them can be found in Monet’s paintings or spend the night at one of the Castles (Chateau) and feel like you are living in one of Claude Monet’s Impressionistic picture.
Exploring Claude Monet's last home
Just a short train ride north of Paris is a beautiful little town where Claude Monet's last home is located. It has been turned into a museum and is the location of the gardens that inspired so many of Monet's most famous works of art (think lily pads and Japanese bridges). I highly recommend going in the warmer months so you can see the flowers in full bloom...gorgeous!
Standing In Monet's Paintings
It's one thing to see the works of art in a museum. It's an entirely different thing to walk in the steps of the artist, and imagine him sitting precisely where we are sitting, admiring the scene before him, and recreating this beauty on canvas. Few places in the world can boast offering this experience - the Monet Gardens in Giverny are one of them. It’s really interesting to visit the workshop and house of Monet - did you know that he was such an admirer of Impressionism, he covered his bedroom walls with works of Cézanne, Renoir and Manet? And of course, the big ticket item. One of the most famous scenes of the history of the 3rd art – the water lily pond. Monet had this pond dug after he moved to the estate, against his neighbors advice – they were worried his weird, exotic plants would poison the water! The pond is designed after the many Japanese prints Monet collected – an influence that is very obvious with the wooden bridges, the bamboo trees and the many nympheas. In fact, it was the first time in the history of painting that an artist had shaped nature the way he wanted to paint it – for nature is what it is, the way it was created, not man-made. I think it’s interesting that Monet had this painting in mind before it even actually existed! Good to know: the Monet Gardens are accessible by daytrip from Paris. Just rent a car and go!
Giverny in May!
One way to beat the crowds in Monet's Garden at Giverny is to visit in the early spring. This is a great time to visit because that's when the tulips are blooming. The entire garden is filled with tulips of every size, shape, and color! We traveled in early May. France was having a late spring and we still needed coats. We arrived in the morning, which was a good time to visit. As the day progressed, the garden became more crowded.
Strolling the Gardens of Monet
The Gardens of Monet are gorgeous ! A wonderful, tranquil escape from hectic Paris, Giverny is a picturesque little town where you can get a sense of the tranquility Monet created for himself. His gardens are extensive and there is something to photograph or paint at every turn. A must as it is very close to Paris.
We Tourists Swarm Here for Good Reason
During a short, August stopover to Paris, mon amis et moi wanted to spend one out of three days getting out of le cité. Through Afar's website I came across the Top Ten Day trips from Paris and this looked perfect. We elected to transport ourselves the slightly longer but lovelier way, via the train from Gare Saint Lazar. This was fun, as we learned later that Monet used to take the same train often to go back and forth between his home and Paris. Then we walked for 45 minutes from the station to the Monet house, where there is not only a small but colorful museum, but yes - the actual garden where Monet pained Water Lilies is there as well. The gardin, though packed with tourists, is so beautiful it doesn't matter that it's full of people as everyone seems to be in awe of the spectacular display of organic beauty. There are also cute little places to sip an espresso or much on some fromage. *Tip: On the return trip, we dined at the restaurant "Lazar" which is inside the train station. Très délicieux!! Thank you for the recommendation, Afar.
Giverny
Claude Monet lived in the Upper Normandy village of Giverny from 1883 until his death in 1926, and visitors to his home, now a museum, can still see the garden he shaped in real life and depicted in his paintings: the wisteria-draped bridge, the weeping willows, the stands of bamboo and the water lilies. Also in Giverny is the Musée des impressionnismes, which highlights the Impressionist movement.
Giverny
Claude Monet, the founder of the French Impressionist movement, lived in the village of Giverny for decades. As his wealth grew, he acquired more land around his home and constructed magnificent gardens, which included a water meadow with lily ponds. His home and gardens—which guests will visit after docking in Vernon—served as the inspiration for some of his most famous works.
Vernon
Monet often painted the little riverside town of Vernon, so Uniworld guests are likely to recognize the scenery as they approach his home in the village of Giverny. Monet lived and worked for more than 40 years in Giverny, and he immortalized his beloved home and grounds—a flower garden and water garden, both of which he conceived himself—in his oil paintings.