Giverny in May!

One way to beat the crowds in Monet's Garden at Giverny is to visit in the early spring. This is a great time to visit because that's when the tulips are blooming. The entire garden is filled with tulips of every size, shape, and color! We traveled in early May. France was having a late spring and we still needed coats. We arrived in the morning, which was a good time to visit. As the day progressed, the garden became more crowded.