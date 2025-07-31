Travel InspirationOutdoor Adventure
By Matt Kirouac
  •  July 31, 2025

7 Charming Small Towns Worth a Stop on a Route 66 Road Trip

For those willing to slow down and experience a taste of America that largely goes unseen, these small towns are well worth the detour.

A white hearse parked outside a one-story building with two towers in Shamrock, Texas, United States - May 16, 2018: Tower Service Station and U-Drop Inn Cafe were staples along historic Route 66 and are now preparing to celebrate the Mother Road's 100-year anniversary.

Shamrock, Texas, is one of the many Route 66 towns full of uniquely designed buildings.

Photo by PhotoTrippingAmerica/Shutterstock

Spanning 2,448 miles, Route 66 has earned its matriarchal moniker, “the Mother Road,” for its pioneering role in the rise of the automobile age and road-tripping culture. The route stretches from Chicago to Santa Monica, weaving its way through the heart of the United States and offering a glimpse of American culture that’s not normally visible from modern-day interstates.

After traveling in an RV for two years and tracing Route 66 to places such as Chicago and Arizona’s Petrified Forest National Park—and now living a block off Route 66 in Oklahoma City—I’ve developed an affection for this bygone byway. My husband and I love driving to his hometown of El Reno in Oklahoma or across states to see roadside kitsch and once-boisterous boomtowns. For a taste of Americana nostalgia, get your kicks at these seven charming towns on Route 66, listed from east to west.

Pontiac, Illinois/USA - May 19, 2019: Old barn on historic route 66 with "Meramec Caverns" advertising painted in white letters on the side of a black barn

Pontiac is in northeastern Illinois.

Photo by Donna R. Theimer AIFD/Shutterstock

Pontiac, Illinois

  • Best for: classic cars and Lincoln lore

Pontiac showcases all manner of Americana, from strawberry-rhubarb pies at Edinger’s Filling Station to antique cars at the Pontiac-Oakland Automobile Museum. The Route 66 Association Hall of Fame & Museum, inside a former firehouse, boasts a vast collection of Mother Road memorabilia. This being the Land of Lincoln (where the late president lived for more than 30 years), Pontiac also contains several points on Illinois’s Looking for Lincoln trail, including a statue of young Abe at the Livingston County Courthouse and The Strevell House, where Lincoln spent the night in 1860, conversing with his friend, Jason W. Strevell, about his presidential prospects.

Cuba, Missouri

  • Best for: mural chasing

Another 288 miles southwest of Pontiac, and some 84 miles past St. Louis’ Gateway Arch, Cuba earned its nickname “Route 66 Mural City” for its 14 pieces of street art detailed in a map available at the visitor center. These artworks line Route 66 through downtown, depicting various facets of local lore, including one of vintage cars at the restored Phillips 66 gas station. Look out for pilot Amelia Earhart, who made an unscheduled landing here in 1928, at the corner of Washington and Madison Streets. Later, spend the night at the stone-clad Wagon Wheel, the oldest continuously operating motel on Route 66.

El Reno, Oklahoma

  • Best for: a savory taste of history

Some 440 miles southwest of Cuba, Missouri, El Reno boasts Oklahoma’s only rail-based trolley, its oldest Carnegie library, country music shows at the Centre Theatre, and murals of Fort Reno, a former U.S. Army cavalry post turned museum. El Reno’s claim to fame, though, is the birthplace of the fried-onion burger. The Depression-era novelty was invented at the bygone Hamburger Inn as a means of stretching pricey ground beef by smashing it with slivered onions. Taste sizzling history at downtown eateries like Robert’s Grill, a frills-free diner that opened in 1926 (the same year as Route 66), or at the annual Fried Onion Burger Day Festival in May.

Shamrock, Texas, USA - July 8, 2014: The beautiful art deco building that was the U-Drop Inn Gas Station, along the historic Route 66, USA

Shamrock, Texas, is home to art deco buildings such as the U-Drop Inn Cafe.

Photo by TLF Images/Shutterstock

Shamrock, Texas

  • Best for: art deco architecture and Wild West history

Just over the Texas Panhandle border, Shamrock offers a subdued stopover marked by historic filling stations, Wild West museums, and beautifully preserved architecture. Stop at the U-Drop Inn Cafe, a diner in a former gas station, for hearty Texas staples like pulled pork sandwiches and brisket burritos. From here, you can spot the Shamrock Water Tower, the oldest of its kind in Texas, while the nearby Pioneer West Museum houses multiple rooms filled with a range of items, from Native American artifacts to newspaper clippings from when Bonnie and Clyde came to town. Outside the museum, you’ll find the restored Magnolia Gas Station, a classic service pit stop from 1929, offering a well-preserved glimpse into the heyday of Route 66.

Tucumcari, NM USA - August 31, 2024: Classic neon sign and vintage Hudson Rambler vehicle at Blue Swallow Motel, a landmark hotel on historic Route 66.

Tucumcari, New Mexico, has plenty of photo-worthy signs.

Photo by Sandra Foyt/Shutterstock

Tucumcari, New Mexico

  • Best for: neon nostalgia

Roughly 200 miles west of Shamrock, Tucumcari distinguishes itself as the “Heart of the Mother Road.” Here, vintage neon signs light the way to preserved-in-time motels, diners, and a kaleidoscope of murals—including a Route 66–themed display at Second Street—along Tucumcari Boulevard. The town is also home to the New Mexico Route 66 Museum, filled with old-timey gas pumps and classic cars.

The best part of Tucumcari is its collection of preserved motels and neon signs, illuminating the high-plains town like a beacon of yesteryear. Get some great photos at the Buckaroo Motel, whose sign depicts a bucking bronco, and the Blue Swallow Motel, a colorful inn offering tours and a gift shop.

A "Arizona U.S. 66" sign painted on a brick road in front of a brick building in Winslow, Arizona USA

Winslow, Arizona, is a town associated with the Eagles and their song “Take It Easy.”

Photo by Janet Murrill/Shutterstock

Winslow, Arizona

  • Best for: Rock ’n’ roll and Southwestern cuisine

Best known for its reference in “Take It Easy” about “standin’ on a corner in Winslow, Arizona,” the high-desert town conjures the sense of wanderlust that the Eagles sang about. Winslow leans into it at Standin’ on the Corner Park, home to a massive Route 66 mural, a bronze statue of co-lead singer Glenn Frey, and an annual music festival in September.

Winslow’s railroad history is showcased at the Old Trails Museum, with collections commemorating Indigenous peoples, original trading posts, and Route 66. Nearby, Homolovi State Park preserves hundreds of Ancestral Puebloan archeological sites. And La Posada is a palatial hotel, founded in the 1920s, now serving some of the finest Southwestern cuisine on the route and selling Navajo art at the on-site Affeldt Mion Museum.

Tall poles with glass bottles as "branches" at Bottle Tree Ranch on historic Highway Route 66, Oro Grande California USA - September 03 2017

In Southern California, Barstow has many draws, including Bottle Tree Ranch.

Photo by Elizabeth Iris Maher/Shutterstock

Barstow, California

  • Best for: Main Street Americana and treasure-hunting

The Mojave Desert town of Barstow is another 409 miles down the Mother Road from Winslow. Its downtown Main Street is dotted with Route 66–themed installations. Barstow’s Route 66 Mother Road Museum, a former Harvey House hotel from 1911, spotlights automotive and railroad history. Visitors can sift for vintage wares at Barstow’s Treasure House Antique Mall and drink in the kitschy atmosphere of Route 66 at Elmer’s Bottle Tree Ranch, a “forest” of trees made from pipes and glass bottles just outside of town.

Matt Kirouac
A transplant to Oklahoma City after two and a half years of RV living, Matt Kirouac is a travel writer with bylines in Travel + Leisure, Thrillist, InsideHook, Condé Nast Traveler, and others.
From Our Partners
View of an Explora Cruise ship from a wild caribbean beach of Manzanillo at Puerto Viejo, Limon, Costa Rica
Cruise
These Caribbean Adventures Go Beyond the Beach
Sponsored by
Explora Journeys cruise ship in Ressurection Bay and surrounding mountains, Seward, Alaska
Cruise
Sail Alaska’s Coastline on a New Luxury Ship
Sponsored by
Uganda, Sanctuary Gorilla Forest Camp
Epic Trips
5 Epic Adventures with Stress-Free Planning
Sponsored by
The city of Lucerne, Switerland, at sunset.
Epic Trips
15 Days of Slow Travel Through Switzerland’s Scenic Towns
Sponsored by
Explora IV sailing through fjords in Norway
Cruise
7 Storybook Places to Visit by Sea in Europe
Sponsored by
Two people standing under a traditional Japanese gateway by a lake in rural Japan.
History + Culture
5 Off-the-Path Experiences You’ll Never Forget
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Forget Bordeaux, the Jura Is France’s Next Big Wine Destination
Beer, Wine, + Spirits
Go to This Lesser-Known French Wine Region for Bubbly, Alpine Lakes, and Comté Cheese
July 31, 2025 10:39 AM
 · 
Eleanor Aldridge
A luxury tent at Oberoi Vindhyavilas with canvas roofing and a large veranda.
Stay Here Next
You Can Spot Royal Bengal Tigers on a Jungle Safari at This New Wildlife Resort in India
July 30, 2025 03:48 PM
 · 
Laura Itzkowitz
Exterior of Guggenheim museum in Bilbao, with spider statue out front, next to river
Hotels
Floating Palaces, Olympic Ski Runs, and Crystalline Lagoons—James Bond Filming Locations You Can Visit
July 29, 2025 03:25 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
A woman sitting in an indoor pool or hot tub looks towards the windwos
Health + Wellness
How Perimenopause and Menopause Retreats Are Helping Women Understand and Demystify the “Big Change”
July 29, 2025 01:45 PM
 · 
Blane Bachelor

See More