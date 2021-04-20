Where are you going?
Meads Bay

Meads Bay Pond, 2640, Anguilla
One of Anguilla’s top three beaches, Meads Bay is home to a handful of the best boutique hotels as well as beloved beach restaurants like the Four Seasons, Jacala, and Straw Hat. It rarely feels crowded, and the stunning, near-mile-long white stretch is ultrawide and spacious. Facing turquoise-clear Anguilla waters and a partly rocky landscape on its edges, it’s a favorite for long quiet walks, swimming, and snorkeling, or as a place to enjoy a meal and a drink until the sun sets directly over the sea. Waves can get high in the summer; exercise caution.
By Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert

Erin Patrick Graham Thomas
almost 7 years ago

Beach living

The photo really says it all, epic beach.

