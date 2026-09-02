BermudAir Is Adding New Nonstop Flights to Hard-to-Reach Caribbean Islands, Like South Caicos From $347

Getting to South Caicos island in the Caribbean has always been a project. From New York CIty, it meant a connection in Miami, a flight to Providenciales, then a small plane onward, resulting in the better part of a day spent traveling to an island 1,400 miles away.

This December, it becomes a three-and-a-half-hour flight thanks to BermudAir.

BermudAir, which launched in 2023 as a premium carrier linking Bermuda to the Northeast, is adding the New York area’s first nonstop service to South Caicos, with twice-weekly flights from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey (EWR) beginning December 20 and running through April 25. Fares start at $347 one way.

“Historically the only way to do that is to fly typically to Miami to get down to Provo [Providenciales] and then get a little puddle jumper down to South Caicos,” says founder and CEO Adam Scott.

The South Caicos flight comes as the small Turks and Caicos island recently welcomed the much-anticipated opening of the 65-acre resort Salterra, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, a sprawling, white-sand beachfront property that Afar named as one of the best new hotels of 2026.

The new route is part of a broader winter expansion that adds two destinations in Turks and Caicos (South Caicos and Providenciales) as well as Belize from gateways along the Eastern Seaboard and Canada. Connecting flights to Guatemala City and Grand Cayman will also join the airline’s map, and BermudAir’s year-old Anguilla service returns with added routes as well.

BermudAir’s new nonstop Providenciales service starts on October 26 from Fort Lauderdale, December 18 from St. Petersburg/Tampa, December 19 from Newark, Boston, and Toronto, December 20 from Raleigh–Durham, and December 24 from Baltimore–Washington. Providenciales is also seeing new development with the 31-acre, waterfront resort South Bank by Grace Bay Resorts having recently opened up reservations for Arc, a collection of 17 villas scheduled to debut in December 2026.

Flights to Belize, another up-and-coming destination along Central America’s Caribbean coast, start on October 26 from Fort Lauderdale, on December 19 from Boston, on December 20 from St. Petersburg/Tampa, and on December 21 from Orlando–Sanford and Raleigh–Durham. BermudAir will be the only nonstop from each.

Anguilla, which the airline began serving last winter, returns December 18 from Newark and Boston and starts December 21 from Baltimore–Washington. St. Petersburg/Tampa gets new service to Anguilla on December 18 and Toronto on December 19.

Most of these routes have no nonstop competition, which is the point: BermudAir is flying the thin, high-value markets the majors have left alone rather than fighting for the busy routes into San Juan and Montego Bay.

Originally launched in 2023 selling an all-business-class product between Bermuda and the Northeast, that model didn’t survive contact with the market. “We didn’t get the seat product we were looking for,” Scott says, and the business model changed. Today, flights operate on Embraer E190s with business and economy seats in a two-by-two configuration. The airline calls itself premium leisure rather than all business class. There are no single-use plastics onboard, drinks come in glassware, and meals are served with real cutlery and tablecloths.

Better inter-island Caribbean connections

BermudAir is flying to under-the-radar Caribbean destinations on smaller Embraer E190 aircraft. Courtesy of BermudAir

The more interesting development may be what happens once you’re in the Caribbean.

Inter-island travel in the Caribbean is notoriously awkward. It’s expensive, infrequent, and often routed back through a third country. This winter, Providenciales will become BermudAir’s Caribbean hub with nonstop links to Anguilla three times weekly and Grand Cayman and Bermuda twice weekly each. Bermuda gets direct service to Grand Cayman and Belize, and Belize connects to Guatemala twice a week.

That’s part of a bigger shift across the region to create better inter-island service, specifically for leisure travelers.

“In the past, intra-regional routes seemed more geared toward business travelers and serving the unique needs of individual island communities,” says Steve Bennett, cofounder of Uncommon Caribbean, a travel and culture guide to the Caribbean region, pointing to Sunrise Airways’ new Antigua–Barbados nonstops and Winair’s St. Maarten–Trinidad service.

Adds Bennett, “BermudAir’s expansion is a great next step in developing more vacation-focused island pairing, virtually eliminating ‘been there, done that’ sentiments about the Caribbean.” The bet is that a traveler who considers an island “done” will book it again if it comes packaged with a second, different destination that they haven’t yet explored.

Scott notes that BermudAir is also aligning schedules with regional carriers, including Anguilla Air Services, Tropic Air in Belize, and InterCaribbean, to improve inter-island connections and make the Caribbean more accessible.

But the bigger win, he says, is simply getting North Americans to these islands faster.

“We are becoming much more of a regional player,” Scott says as BermudAir notably grows its reach beyond its traditional East Coast–Bermuda routes. With an order for up to 20 Airbus A220s, further expansion plans are already in the works.