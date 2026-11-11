The Heart of Hawaii Unfolds at Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

In Hawaii, people have long measured time by more than the clock. Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, on Maui carries on this tradition. The sun charts the day, the ocean sets its rhythms, and the moon marks a different kind of calendar that has guided Hawaiian life for generations.

Historically, moon phases have helped inform everything from fishing and farming to planting, harvesting, and other practices tied to the natural world. Following this calendar encourages a different pace, fostering a particular awareness of the surrounding environment and a sense of calm that can be hard to find elsewhere.

These traditions are thoughtfully woven into the Grand Wailea experience. The Hawaiian moon calendar guides Kilolani Spa, where native botanicals, Indigenous Hawaiian healing practices, ʻoli (Hawaiian chanting), and treatments inspired by lunar cycles offer a more holistic approach to wellness — one rooted in the island itself.

Hawaiian culture appears throughout the resort in stories, art, food, music, movement, and water experiences. A stay here can be as active or contemplative as you want: a morning might begin with a seaside chant and end with a restorative spa treatment; another could find you racing down a waterslide before drifting along a lazy river.

At Grand Wailea, wellness isn’t necessarily about slowing down. It’s about finding a rhythm that feels right for you.

Book a Hawaiian spa treatment at Kilolani Spa

The Kilolani were Hawaiian stargazers who looked to the moon to guide daily life. Like its namesake, the resort’s Kilolani Spa aligns treatments with lunar phases, including the signature Helu Pō Ritual, which pairs native plant remedies with bodywork and custom oils.

At 50,000 square feet, Kilolani is Hawaii’s largest spa, but it focuses less on the sheer number of treatments and amenities than on creating a sense of connection to the land, the sky, and Hawaiian traditions. Time-honored Hawaiian techniques inform the contemporary spa menu, while hydrothermal gardens, steam rooms, a saltwater vitality pool, a Hawaiian-inspired hammam, and halotherapy-infused infrared saunas offer spaces for lingering between treatments.

Even sound becomes part of the experience. Sound-healing practices incorporate Hawaiian ʻoli, connecting the spa to a cultural practice passed down through generations rather than treating wellness as something separate from the place where it happens.

The programming follows the same philosophy, with full-moon gatherings, workshops, pop-ups, and retreats offering additional ways to explore the relationship between wellness and the natural world.

It’s a fitting centerpiece for a resort whose approach to restoration begins with paying attention to where you are. Here, renewal connects to plants, water, stars, and the islands’ cultural knowledge.

Immerse yourself in Hawaiian traditions and culture

The resort’s spaces connect guests to the natural surroundings. Courtesy of Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

Hawaiian culture and heritage infuse every area of the property, with programming overseen by an in-house cultural ambassador. Guests can participate in E Ala E, a morning seaside chant, or take a hula lesson. The resort also offers ʻukulele classes, hala weaving, storytelling, and guided outrigger canoe excursions.

Taken together, these experiences offer different ways to engage with Hawaiian traditions through music, movement, craft, language, and the ocean. They can also deepen your understanding of the culture and environment that shape life on Maui.

After learning hula movements, you might see the relationship between dance and storytelling more clearly; a canoe journey across the water can make the Pacific outside your window feel less like scenery and more like a landscape with its own history and significance.

The cultural programming isn’t confined to a single activity or corner of the property. Instead, it becomes part of how guests move through Grand Wailea and, ideally, inspires deeper curiosity about Maui beyond the resort.

Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa restaurant offers a beachfront lagoon setting. Courtesy of Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

Dine at Nobu Grand Wailea and the Grand Lūʻau

At Grand Wailea, dining reflects both the island’s culinary heritage and its global influences. The resort’s restaurants and dining experiences include the globally recognized Nobu Grand Wailea and the Grand Lūʻau, where Hawaiian food, music, dance, and storytelling come together over the course of an evening.

The Grand Lūʻau features Hawaiian music, dance, and storytelling Courtesy of Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

The contrast between the two adds to the appeal. Nobu offers a contemporary take on Japanese-Peruvian cuisine with menu options like the iconic Black Cod Miso and Yellowtail Jalapeño. The Grand Lūʻau provides a more immersive introduction to Hawaiian culture through performance and food, serving slow-roasted kālua pig and cabbage while you watch a traditional hula dance.

Enjoy Wailea Beach and the pools

An outrigger canoe excursion on the open ocean Courtesy of Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

Part of what makes a stay at Grand Wailea distinctive is the natural beauty surrounding it. The resort sits directly on the shores of the Pacific, with access to Wailea Beach, a stretch of golden sand known for clear water and sweeping coastal views. Here, you can set your own pace. Take a morning swim, walk the shoreline, or watch the waves roll in from the sand.

Guests can choose from a variety of pool experiences. Those looking to relax can spend time at the quieter, adults-only Hibiscus Serenity Pool, which features two Jacuzzis and private cabanas and casabellas. For a spirited family outing, head to the Wailea Canyon Activity Pool, where seven waterslides, six waterfalls, a lazy river, a baby beach, and hidden caves spread across six levels offer plenty to explore.

For some travelers, wellness might mean an hour at the spa. For others, it might mean paddling an outrigger canoe, swimming in the Pacific, or spending an afternoon laughing with family beside the pool.

What it’s like to stay at Grand Wailea

Gardens and water features at Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort Courtesy of Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

At Grand Wailea, a day can take many forms, from the lively pools and lūʻau to the curated treatments with native botanicals at Kilolani Spa. Along the way, Hawaii’s largest private art collection, displayed throughout the property, offers a deeper appreciation of the place beyond its shoreline.

All the while, the resort gives travelers a chance to notice nature’s quiet yet steady rhythms and find their own place within them during their stay.