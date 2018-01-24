Where to Eat: The Best Restaurants in Anguilla

The Valley 2640, Anguilla

Meat lovers flock to Ken’s BBQ, the most popular outdoor grill on the island. Located in a line of stalls across from the market in The Valley, this informal spot prepares and serves up barbecue pork and chicken in typical island style. Ask any Anguillan and you’ll learn that Ken’s are best ribs in the land, probably because Ken raises all the animals for his farm-to-grill operation. Options for sides include french fries and garlic bread. For a tasty meal at under $10 per person, it’s a no-brainer.