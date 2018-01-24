Where to Eat: The Best Restaurants in Anguilla
For a small island, Anguilla has a dining scene that packs a hefty punch. From beachside crayfish plates to roadside chicken grills and food trucks serving homemade soups, there’s plenty of local fare to sample.
John Hodge Rd, Meads Bay 2640, Anguilla
Straw Hat, on quiet Meads Bay, is an established favorite with over 20 years to its name. Its creative menu of Caribbean cuisine with a twist will have you returning to this beautiful indoor-outdoor beachfront restaurant. It’s the perfect spot for a meal and an afternoon on the sand, or for watching sports. Try the ceviche of red snapper, the bigeye tuna flatbread, or the grilled crayfish with Anguillan rice and peas, among many other picks.
North Hill Village 2640, Anguilla
If you’re a major foodie, or if you just want a romantic dinner night, Veya is one of the best picks on Anguilla. Set above Sandy Ground, this home-turned-restaurant serves up Caribbean fusion food in a Moroccan-style lounge, and outdoors on a veranda. The breeze, the candlelit atmosphere, the live music—not to mention the menu (which the restaurant describes as “cuisine of the sun”)—more than make up for not being directly next to the sea. Expect unusual dishes like Moroccan-spiced shrimp “cigars,” grilled jerk-spiced tuna with a rum-coffee glaze, and risotto with basil goat cheese, or try the five-course chef’s tasting menu. Veya is also known for whipping up the best desserts on Anguilla, and the list of options is long.
Sandy Ground 2640, Anguilla
Finding a fun bar that’s popular with locals is almost a travel imperative: While hotel bars have their charms, local bars offer travelers a way to explore a destination through its people. This beach bar at the heart of Sandy Ground fits the bill. Mellow by day, the vibe picks up at night, with dancing out on the sand, occasional live music and DJs, plus famous full-moon celebrations. On Sunday afternoons, grab a fish taco and a beer and join the crowd watching the football or basketball game on the huge outdoor screen.
The Valley 2640, Anguilla
Meat lovers flock to Ken’s BBQ, the most popular outdoor grill on the island. Located in a line of stalls across from the market in The Valley, this informal spot prepares and serves up barbecue pork and chicken in typical island style. Ask any Anguillan and you’ll learn that Ken’s are best ribs in the land, probably because Ken raises all the animals for his farm-to-grill operation. Options for sides include french fries and garlic bread. For a tasty meal at under $10 per person, it’s a no-brainer.
Long Bay Village 2640, Anguilla
In an all-white open-air dining room that spills out onto the sand overlooking Meads Bay on Anguilla’s west end, Jacala serves just 35 guests a night. Chef Alain Laurent’s French-inspired menu includes dishes such as fennel-spiked conch chowder, snapper meunière, and a steak tartare prepared tableside upon request.
The ultimate beach shack on many a bucket list of Caribbean bars, this rustic driftwood building on Rendezvous Bay is an institution on Anguilla. Owned by local reggae legend Bankie Banx (whose life story would make a great novel), this open-sided structure is the epitome of laid-back, cool West Indian vibes and the good music that goes with them. Bankie Banx and his sons perform live here on a couple of evenings—Fridays attract the reggae fans, as they sometimes feature a major Jamaican recording artist, while Saturdays are international nights. It’s a fantastic spot for a stiff sundowner while reggae beats waft through the air. The Dune Preserve also hosts the annual Moonsplash Festival, a three-day concert series. (The original structure, destroyed by Hurricane Irma in September 2017, was rebuilt thanks to a GoFundMe campaign that brought an enthusiastic international response from fans.)