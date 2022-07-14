14 Delicious French Pastries for Gourmands With a Sweet Tooth

Embrace la belle vie, one bite at a time.

There’s nothing quite like that first crunch into the crisp outer layer of a flaky, freshly baked croissant. Even devoured straight from a paper bag on the street, it’s a thing of beauty—and along with the pain au chocolat, the most emblematic of France’s viennoiseries. It’s also just the tip of the butter-drenched iceberg. Like the country’s cuisine, French pastries are deeply regional and traditional. Flour, sugar, eggs, butter, and cocoa are whisked into ever more elaborate creations depending on whether you’re closer to Bordeaux or Brest. Discovering them all is a lifetime’s work, a delicious journey from boulangerie to pâtisserie, maybe even ending up in your own kitchen. 1. Mille-feuille The mille-feuille is a masterpiece. The beauty of this pastry is its simplicity: three layers of crisp, golden puff pastry stacked with two layers of piped crème pâtissière. Some bakers add a marbled fondant topping; others opt for a dusting of powdered sugar. Breaking through all three layers is a messy job, but it’s all part of the experience. If your plate looks like a modern art piece gone wrong, you’ve done something right. 2. Paris-Brest Forget about crème brûlées and chocolate fondants. If there’s one dessert you’re going to seek out on a restaurant menu or at the best Parisian pâtisseries, make it the Paris-Brest. Invented by pâtissier Louis Durand to commemorate the Paris–Brest cycle race in 1910, the wheel-shaped dessert is choux pastry perfection. It’s decadent, sweet but not too sweet, and guaranteed to leave you in a trance-like state of satiation if you devour one yourself in a single sitting. Inside the choux pastry wheel is crème mousseline pralinée (a crème pâtissière flavored with almonds and hazelnuts). It’s topped with powdered sugar and toasted flaked almonds. 3. Tarte au citron meringuée Lemon meringue pie by another name, the tarte au citron meringuée is one of the incontournables (essentials) of French pâtisserie. It’s also one of the few tarts at its best when bought in large sizes to share, rather than individual portions. The classic recipe couldn’t be simpler. It starts with a pastry base that is loaded with a thick layer of lemon curd then mounds of foamy Italian meringue. The higher the peaks the better, as they’re blowtorched for color and caramelization. 4. Kouign-amann Until the 1500s most French regions were subject to a salt tax known as the gabelle, but the independent and salt-producing region of Brittany was exempt. The result? A local cuisine rich in salted butter and salted caramel.

There’s no clearer incarnation of Bretons’ enduring love for all things salty-sweet than the kouign-amann. Half cake and half pastry, made from thin layers of yeasted dough laminated with butter and sugar (folded and rolled over and over again), it’s crisp and carmelized on the outside yet cloyingly dense within. Photo by Yana Fefelova / Shutterstock Try picking just one. 5. Canelés Is Bordeaux more famous for its wine or its canelés? Depending on who you ask, you could have a serious fight on your hands. But neither side would dispute that these rum and vanilla flavored cakes rightfully deserve a place in France’s pastry hall of fame. Canelés are always made in the same distinctive molds, slim cylinders between two and three inches high with a little circular indent on top and grooves down the sides. Old-fashioned copper trays give them the best crusty outer shell and chewy, moist interior. The rum is added liberally, but most French families happily give canelés to their kids without a second thought. Connoisseurs know that you can request them lightly, medium, or well baked. 6. Mont-Blanc The Mont-Blanc, named after France’s highest peak, makes an appearance in pâtisserie displays in the early fall when the first chestnuts are collected. Parisian tearoom Angelina claims to have invented the recipe, which sees a miniature “mountain” of meringue topped with whipped cream and a silly-string-like veil of chestnut purée. In the best Mont-Blancs, the chestnut purée is only lightly sweetened, making them as delicious for dessert as with a cup of black tea in the afternoon. 7. Opéra If you like your chocolate bitter and your coffee strong, the elegant, oblong opéra is the French pastry for you. Each wafer-thin layer packs in flavor, beginning with an almond Joconde sponge that’s soaked in coffee syrup before being alternated with chocolate ganache and coffee buttercream. The last layer is always a smooth, dark chocolate glaze. It never covers the sides of the opéra, leaving the meticulously constructed layers and pâtissier’s precision on show. 8. Baba au rhum The baba au rhum was invented in the oldest pâtisserie in Paris, Stohrer, which first opened in 1730. It’s said that King Louis XV’s pastry chef and Stohrer founder Nicolas Stohrer created this yeasted and rum-soaked cake for Stanislas Leszczynski, the former King of Poland and father of the French king’s wife, Marie Leszczynska. What you really need to know is that rum is to the baba what ice cream is to apple pie. The more you add the better. Order a baba au rhum for dessert in a restaurant and you’re often free to liberally douse it in liquor yourself. Photo by Maria Tebriaeva / Shutterstock The tartelette aux fraises is an essential seasonal treat. 9. Tartelette aux fraises The arrival of summer in France is heralded by the first strawberries of the season. First the early-ripening gariguettes in early May, then other varieties such as the clery. You know the season is truly in full swing when pretty little strawberry tarts start to decorate boulangerie windows and picnic blankets alike.

