Described by devotees as the most luxurious, one-of-a-kind lodging experience in all of California, the Post Ranch Inn was purpose-built to blend in with the Santa Lucia Mountains. Opened in 1992, and designed by famed Big Sur architect Mickey Muennig, the modern dwellings here resemble sophisticated tree houses—at one with the earth, sky, and water. Each of the 39 buildings is built from recycled redwood and paneled glass, and each was designed with complete seclusion in mind. Choose ocean-view accommodations, like the Cliff House with a deck suspended over the cliffs, to feel as if you’re soaring with the red-tailed hawks. Or if you get your inspiration from the mountains, book the Peak House, which faces the top of the ridge. The Post Ranch Spa offers soothing body and facial treatments, private yoga and meditation practices, and even shaman healing sessions, while two pools on the cliffs have views that blend sea and sky. Other activities—morning yoga, guided nature walks, tours of the chef’s garden, and stargazing—keep guests immersed in nature. This is the place to go off the grid, commune with loved ones (or reconnect with yourself), and enjoy total privacy.