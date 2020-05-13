6 Classic Italian Cocktails to Make at Home When You’re Craving Italy

There’s more to the Italian cocktail repertoire than the Bellinis and after-dinner amari that visitors frequently order while traveling through Italy. While Campari and sparkling wine are frequently found in ingredient lists on cocktail menus across the country, there’s also plenty of gin, whiskey, and tequila for everyone’s taste. Here are six recipes for classic Italian drinks, prosecco-topped aperitifs, and new-to-you cocktails to make at home right now. And since we’ll all travel again one day, we’ve also included bar recommendations to try these concoctions during your next trip to Italy.

Negroni

Where to drink it in Italy: The Jerry Thomas Project in Rome

One of Italy’s most iconic drinks, the Negroni has been around for more than 100 years. The story goes that in 1919, Count Camillo Negroni asked a bartender at Caffè Casoni in Florence to make a stronger version of an Americano cocktail by swapping the soda water for gin. It’s a strong drink but simple to make at home because its three ingredients—Campari, gin, and red vermouth—are measured out in equal parts.

Though the drink is commonplace throughout Italy, for a special experience order it at Rome’s Jerry Thomas Project, a speakeasy ranked in the World’s 50 Best Bars list. For a variation on the classic, order the Spiced Negroni at Caffè Florian in Venice that includes all of the essential elements of a Negroni—Campari, gin, and sweet vermouth—with the addition of a spicy herbal tea.

(Makes 1 Cocktail)

Based on recipe from Campari

Ingredients

1 ounce Campari

1 ounce gin

1 ounce red vermouth

Orange slice to garnish

Make It

Stir Campari, gin, and red vermouth together and pour into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with orange slice.

Americano

Where to drink it in Italy: Camparino in Milan

The base of the drink is an Italian cocktail called the Milano-Torino that was created in the mid-1800s at Caffè Camparino in Milan. American tourists began to order the drink with a splash of soda water on top, bartenders dubbed the version the Americano, and the rest is history. Caffè Camparino was renovated and reopened as Camparino, but you can still order this classic cocktail there.

(Makes 1 Cocktail)

Based on a recipe from Campari

Ingredients

1 ounce Campari

1 ounce red vermouth

1 splash soda water

Orange slice or lemon peel to garnish

Make It

Pour the ingredients directly in an old-fashioned glass. Fill with ice cubes and add a splash of soda water. Garnish with orange slice or lemon peel.

Brooklyn Reloaded

Where to drink it in Italy: Dry in Milan

The Brooklyn Reloaded is full of Italian ingredients (Amaro Lucano, maraschino, and the citrusy Italian aperitif Cocchi Americano Bianco) save for the drink’s main ingredient, Bulleit rye whiskey. Stir it yourself at home now, and when we can travel again, drink it at Milan’s Dry, which combines two of our favorite things: pizza and cocktails, both specialty and classic.

(Makes 1 Cocktail)

Based on a recipe from Amaro Lucano

Ingredients

0.25 ounce (7.5 ml) Amaro Lucano Anniversario

1.5 ounces (45 ml) Bulleit rye whiskey

0.5 ounce (15 ml) Cocchi Americano Bianco

0.17 ounce (5 ml) Luxardo Maraschino

Slice of caramelized orange

