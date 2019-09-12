Why I’m Stocking Up on These Perfect Insulated Travel Mugs

Increasingly, all-inclusive resorts are banning Styrofoam cups, and travelers are instead bringing their own insulated tumblers. But whether or not you’re resort-bound, it’s worth packing these useful items for your next trip.

share this article

First it was plastic bags; then it was straws and then water bottles. Now, single-use polystyrene (better known by the trademarked term for a similar product “Styrofoam”) drink cups are disappearing around the world—and my Yeti tumblers and I couldn’t be happier about it. Resorts are banning single-use cups Insulated tumblers have been appearing on lists of what to pack for an all-inclusive vacation for a few years now. Not only is a good travel mug better for the environment, since you won’t need new disposable cup for every new cocktail, but it’ll keep your rum punch colder longer and your ice won’t melt in the time it takes to get from the bar to your beach chair. And while most resorts offer six- or 10-ounce cups, if you bring your own, you can opt for a pint-sized tumbler. But now, what used to be a suggested item has become a ubiquitous one. Popular resort destinations are moving to ban single-use plastics and polystrenes altogether. Mexico, for example, passed an extensive ban on single-use items in May 2019. Rodrigo Esponda, managing director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board, notes that many hotels and resorts in Mexico began eliminating single-use plastics before that. “Sheraton implemented reusable bottles at check-in a while ago, and throughout the resort, there are refilling stations,” he says. “The destination has a long history of protecting the environment. Forty-two percent of the region is a natural protected area, so the culture of environmental protection has been there for many years.” Photo courtesy Yeti; design by Emily Blevins The Yeti Rambler 20-ounce Tumbler comes in 12 different colors, including the new River Green shade. A branded bottle or mug can be a nice memento of your vacation—and it’s a great perk for those who haven’t hopped on the reusable bottle bandwagon—but to have more control over your drinkware quality and features, I recommend investing in and bringing your own insulated tumbler, especially if you’re a frequent traveler. But which one should you opt for? I’m glad you asked.

Article continues below advertisement

Just as nature abhors a vacuum, I abhor a room-temperature drink. I want my hot drinks hot and my cold drinks cold, so I’ve been building an extensive collection of insulated water bottles and mugs: I have insulated, stainless-steel Kleen Kanteen water bottles, S’Well bottles in wild designs, and Hydro Flasks in all different sizes and shapes. But I’m obsessed with Yeti’s Rambler tumblers. Here’s why: Yeti Ramblers have excellent insulation My Yeti Rambler 20-ounce Tumbler comes with me on most trips. In fact, it accompanies me almost everywhere I go. The superior double-wall vacuum insulation can keep my morning tea hot from 8 a.m. all the way through lunch time. And as for cold water? I’ve left ice in my Rambler overnight and woken up to ice cubes the next morning. AFAR contributor Kelly Bastone has successfully transported ice cream in the 36-ounce Rambler. The Yeti Rambler line now comes with a MagSlider lid, which is made with BPA-free plastic. The lid is designed to reduce minor splashes, but the clever, sliding magnetic cover also keeps some heat from entering or exiting through the tumbler’s opening. And even though Yeti is very clear that the lid is not designed to be leakproof, I’ve had it turn over in my bag many times without losing a single drop of its contents. Yeti Ramblers are extremely durable As mentioned, my Yeti Rambler comes with me everywhere and has for over a year now. It’s been knocked over and dropped more times than I can count, but there’s not a dent on it. It looks as new as it did when I bought it. The grippy DuraCoat exterior just doesn’t scratch. Better still? The kitchen-grade stainless steel vessel is dishwasher safe. Related Why I’m Obsessed With These Reusable Travel Bottles Yeti Ramblers come in nearly any size you need The 20-ounce tumbler is the most versatile of the Yeti Rambler line. At 6⅞ inches tall and 3.5 inches wide at the top, it’s big enough to hold a large latte from your favorite airport coffee shop on your morning flight and it will keep an afternoon pint of beer cold. It fits in most cup holders and backpack pockets, so you can bring it along filled with ice water for a road trip or a day hike. It is a bit heavier than most water bottles and not officially leakproof, so I wouldn’t recommend relying on it for long or multi-day hikes, but if you can only pack one vessel for a trip, this one can do many jobs. Buy Now: $30, yeti.com

Article continues below advertisement