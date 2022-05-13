The 15 Best State Parks in California You Need to Visit

Sometimes it feels as though the Golden State is one vast parkland. Where to peer into tide pools, hike the coast, and get your redwood on.

The Navarro River cuts through part of the park. Take advantage of one of the picnic tables on the banks, or on warm days, cool off in the clear water. Photo by Brian Baer From 1884 until 1959, Emerald Bay was home to the Emerald Bay Resort that capitalized on iconic Lake Tahoe views. 5. Emerald Bay State Park Why go: Where else can you hike, tour a castle, and then scuba dive to view a watery ship grave?

Where else can you hike, tour a castle, and then scuba dive to view a watery ship grave? Nearest town: South Lake Tahoe, California

Where to stay: The park’s 97-site And, of course, there are dozens upon dozens of cabins, hotels, Airbnbs, and more around Lake Tahoe (we like the Coachman Hotel ). Eagle Point Campground or the Emerald Bay Boat Camp, which true to its name, is only accessible by boat and offers 20 remote sites. Emerald Bay State Park just might offer, to quote Mark Twain, "the fairest picture the whole earth affords." In more modern terms: It’s gobsmackingly gorgeous. Some 12 miles west of South Lake Tahoe, Emerald Bay is an arm of Lake Tahoe formed by a Pleistocene-era glacier, with a picturesque island, called Fannette, in the center. The park is also, oddly, the home of Vikingsholm, a replica of a Scandinavian castle. In summer months, you can tour the castle to discover what led the original owner, Lora Josephine Knight, in 1928 to make her summer home an ode to Scandinavian architecture, down to the sod roofs and six fireplaces. But nature is the real draw. Here, you can hike down to Emerald Bay Beach or tackle portions of the 22-mile Rubicon trail—the 8-mile round-trip hike to D.L. Bliss State Park is a popular option; kayak to Fannette Island; and snorkel or scuba to explore underwater wrecks. In 2018, the park rolled out the Maritime Heritage Underwater Trail, which highlights purposefully scuttled (sunk) watercraft at the bottom of the lake, including barges believed to have hauled materials for Vikingsholm. Photo by Brian Baer Salt Point State Park is one of the few California parks where you can see the sandstone formations, known as "tafoni," up close. They owe their unique Swiss cheese holes and honeycomb patterns to weather. 6. Salt Point State Park Why go: To watch the Pacific pound the coastline, peer into teeming tide pools, and wonder over tafoni, the park’s honeycomb-like sandstone formations

Nearest town: Jenner, California

Where to stay: Within the park, there’s t he ocean-side Gerstle Cove Campground (it gets windy!), or the forested Woodside Campground, east of Highway 1. Near Jenner, try the Timber Cove Resort Salt Point State Park, which extends east and west of Highway 1 in Sonoma County, is a geologically fascinating place. Named for the salt that crystallizes in the sandstone cliffs in the area, the park was once a critical resource for the native Kashaya Pomo people. There are 6,000 acres to explore, including 20 miles of hiking trails. As you listen to the waves of the Pacific crash against the shoreline, you can hike the 3.8-mile loop trail to a pygmy forest or follow the trail to Fisk Mill Cove, where you might catch people diving for abalone. Also part of the park is the Gerstle Cove State Marine Reserve—one of the state’s first underwater protected areas—where you can explore tide pools teeming with life: starfish, sea urchins, abalone, crabs, and so much more thrive here. Just watch where you step! Photo by Brian Baer In its heyday, the gold-mining town of Bodie was home to some 6o saloons—and one church, a Methodist attempt at soul-saving built in 1882 that still stands today. 7. Bodie State Historic Park Why go: It’s a shockingly well-preserved Gold Rush–era ghost town with, allegedly, a curse that haunts those who steal from it.

Nearest town: Bridgeport, California

Where to stay: There are no campgrounds in Bodie (would you stay even if there were??), but the town of Bridgeport has a handful of inns and motels. Ghosts not included. Many travelers stay in Mammoth Lakes, about two hours south, and make Bodie a day trip. If you live and breathe ye old westerns, Bodie State Historic Park is practically alive with Wild West verve. In the late 19th century, more than 10,000 people lived here, most of whom were involved in the mining industry (gold, of course, was the big thing). In its heyday, Bodie was home to at least 60 saloons and a handful of gambling halls and opium dens. Unsurprisingly, it was known as a bit of a lawless place. The town fizzled out in 1932, following decades of dwindling mining activity and two serious fires. But much of the town still remains, and it’s not hard to picture gunfights in the street or hear the squeak of tavern doors swinging as a new sheriff swaggered into town. Designated a historic site in 1962, Bodie still contains about 100 buildings, including a church, schoolhouse, and saloon, all filled with details from their day, now graced by tourists and—some say—the occasional ghost. Park staff offer daily public tours and history talks, but for the real Bodie experience, book a tour or a ghost walk (eek) with the Bodie Foundation. Note that while restrooms are available, there are no services (so bring your own food and water). Photo by Brian Baer The 115-foot-tall Pigeon Point lighthouse is listed on the National Register of Historic Places—and is a California Historical Landmark. 8. Pigeon Point Light Station State Historic Park Why go: To v isit—and bunk down near—one of the tallest lighthouses in the United States

Nearest town: Pescadero, California

Where to stay: On site! There’s a hostel in the park, though currently only the park’s three vacation rentals are available. Each has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a fully equipped kitchen. Just off California’s historic Highway 1, 11 miles south of Pescadero, the 115-foot Pigeon Point Lighthouse has been safeguarding mariners along this foggy coast for 150 years. (It was built in 1872, following decades of shipwrecks, including the infamous Carrier Pigeon wreck.) It’s not just historic decor: The lighthouse is still in use, although the Coast Guard uses an LED beacon instead of the original Fresnel lens. Currently, the lighthouse is undergoing restoration, but visitors can still tour the grounds—for a guided tour, make an appointment—and explore the marine areas that surround the lighthouse. From the lighthouse grounds, visitors can follow steep steps down to the beach Whaler’s Cove, or tackle Mel’s Lane, a half-mile round-trip romp that offers excellent views. From November through April, these are prime places to park yourself with a picnic lunch and watch for migrating gray and humpback whales. Photo by Brian Baer Over the years, Point Lobos has been the site of whaling, abalone harvesting, coal mining, and even secret military operations. Now it's a protected natural reserve. 9. Point Lobos State Natural Reserve Why go: To seek out rare plants, listen to the roar of sea lions, and dive deep beneath the Pacific

Nearest town: Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

Where to stay: There's no campground here, but there are plenty of places to stay in Carmel-by-the-Sea and Carmel Valley— we recommend Carmel Valley Ranch and Bernardus Lodge & Spa

Nearest town: Carmel-by-the-Sea and Big Sur, California

Where to stay: Carmel-by-the-Sea is a 15-minute drive away and Big Sur is 30 minutes away, so take your pick. In the more isolated Big Sur, try Ventana and Post Ranch Inn . The park doesn’t have a campground, but Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park is 3 minutes south by car and is one of the best places in Big Sur to camp. Another iconic park along Highway 1, Garrapata is Big Sur beauty at its best. It’s much less populated than, say, Point Lobos, so hikers who like to commune quietly with nature, this is your place.

