The Best Podcasts for Travelers to Download Right Now

A selection of our favorite podcasts to listen to on your next long-haul flight or to get you jazzed for upcoming trips.

12 shows to check out for your next trip, whether you’re a polyglot or a mountaineering maven.

share this article

Hearing stories about travel can sometimes be as fun as the travel itself. So much so that this year, AFAR ventured into podcasting territory, too, working in partnership with The Moth to bring some of our favorite stories from the magazine’s pages to life. But podcasts for travelers come in lots of genres—they might be personal essays, reported nonfiction, conversations with experts, or even language lessons. Here are 12 of our current favorite travel podcasts, no matter why you love to roam. Bubble For the fiction listener This science-fiction comedy pokes fun at the gig economy (and there are monsters). Set in a place called Fairhaven—a town literally encircled by a bubble to protect its residents from beastly critters that roam outside in “the Brush”—a group of friends becomes monster killers for an app called Huntrs. Hilarity and adventure ensue. The dialogue is sharp and the story fast-paced, with acting from folks like comedian Cristela Alonzo and indie darling Tavi Gevinson; the eight-episode narrative is perfectly bingeable for a flight or drive, clocking in at around four hours. But what earns this podcast a place on a list for travelers is what is at its ultimate heart: a journey with friends. Coffee Break For the language learner Learning a new language as a busy adult, outside of a classroom or other immersive setting, can be difficult. Enter Radio Lingua and the Coffee Break series. Whether you want to brush up on that German you studied in high school, or learn a new language for your next trip, you’re likely to find a good fit—podcasts are available in French, Spanish, German, Italian, and, since 2017, Mandarin Chinese. Episodes are about 15-20 minutes long, ideal for a coffee or lunch break, organized as a language curriculum would be. Every language besides Mandarin offers different proficiency tracks, so if you’re beyond bonjour, you can, for example, explore negative infinitives. Listen to dialogues with native speakers, learn new grammatical constructions, and emerge with a solid grasp of conversational skills by the end of the 40-episode season. Language Stories For the language lover Though Lindsay Williams launched her site, Lindsay Does Languages, back in 2012, it wasn’t until late 2017 that she began a podcast (many episodes have accompanying videos, too). Language Stories follows Lindsay and her husband, Ashley, as they travel around the world, learn about different languages, and get to know some of the people who speak those languages. In season one they traverse the Americas, from Montreal to Paraguay, delving into lesser-known languages such as Nicaraguan Sign Language and Paraguay’s indigenous language of Guarani, as well as the many varieties of Spanish and English spoken throughout. In season two, which started in November, Lindsay journeys through Southeast Asia. The Splendid Table For the foodie

Article continues below advertisement

For more than 20 years, The Splendid Table has been a beloved radio show, sharing stories about food, food culture, and food policy with listeners. In 2018, food writer Francis Lam took the helm after longtime host Lynne Rossetto Kasper retired. For the past year, Lam has continued to explore the world of food with a modern lens. In each episode, Lam welcomes chefs, food writers, and other people from the culinary arts to discuss topics that range from the practical (how to elevate a sandwich, the best holiday cookie recipes) to the philosophical (eating in the age of Instagram, the implications of food tourism) and the cultural (ingredients from indigenous kitchens, enjoying Filipino food). Radio Ambulante For the Spanish speaker This award-winning podcast is not just for the world’s 400 million Spanish speakers. It’s for anyone interested in long-form journalism covering Latin American communities, wherever they may be. Each episode takes a deep dive into a single story, be it an account of the Cuban physicians who go on humanitarian missions around the world or the effects of a 2008 Immigrations and Customs Enforcement raid on the small town of Postville, Iowa, that led to the detainment of 400 undocumented workers (300 of whom were deported). Although this is a Spanish language podcast, English transcripts for each episode are available on its website. On She Goes For female travelers of color On She Goes (OSG) is a digital platform developed in 2017 by women of color to encourage and empower other women of color to travel more confidently. Its podcast has evolved over the course of its few seasons (season three began in summer 2018); if you’re starting from the beginning, Aminatou Sow, whom you might know from the podcast Call Your Girlfriend, hosts; starting in season two, a whole team of badass women of color are running the show. Each episode features travel tips and discussions with the OSG team and their guests about topics as varied as immigration, ancestry, road trips, and outdoor adventure. The Dirtbag Diaries For outdoor adventure aficionados For over a decade, the small but mighty team behind The Dirtbag Diaries has brought independent tales of adventure travel to listeners: a man’s quest to ski all of Washington State’s glaciers; a woman who rides her motorcycle around the world to fight against wildlife trafficking; a trans man who founded an outdoor company for members of the queer community to experience the wilderness. And that’s just from this year. The extensive archive of stories will make you want to lace up your hiking boots or toss some climbing gear into your backseat and conquer majestic mountains. Amateur Traveler For the practical planner

Article continues below advertisement