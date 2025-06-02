Sponsored Content
Sponsored by &Beyond   •  June 02, 2025

A Safari and Beach Getaway in One Perfect Itinerary

&Beyond’s East Africa experience takes guests from Kenya’s Masai Mara to Zanzibar’s Mnemba Island.

Guests observe elephants in Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya

Guests observe elephants in Masai Mara National Reserve

Courtesy of &Beyond

For a truly bespoke, once-in-a-lifetime safari experience, luxury tour operator &Beyond created the ultimate East Africa itinerary. It offers something rare—the freedom to explore on your own terms, without losing the magic. Begin in Kenya’s legendary Masai Mara, where elephants, lions, and other wildlife roam the landscape as they have for centuries, and where your private, tented suite places you in serene luxury at the edge of it all.

Then, steep yourself in natural splendor at Suyian Lodge, the only lodge within the wildlife-filled Suyian Conservancy in Kenya’s Laikipia region. Pause in Nairobi for a dose of cultural enrichment, then follow the call of the coast to Zanzibar’s Mnemba Island—there are no roads and no crowds, just white sand and azure sea. Choose where to go and how long to stay with &Beyond’s Fly Me Around East Africa offer and enjoy savings that keep your journey as flexible as it is unforgettable. You’ll return home with a deepened reverence for the natural world and a true sense of what travel can do.

See wildlife at Masai Mara National Reserve

The beauty of Masai Mara National Reserve will astound you. It’s an iconic safari spot—the national park is prime Big Five territory. On any given day, you’ll glimpse families of elephants grazing, lions lolling in the grass, and giraffes eating breakfast from acacia trees. Time your journey to coincide with the famed Great Wildebeest Migration, when more than 2 million wildebeest, zebras, and other antelopes migrate across the savannah.

A romantic sunset dinner set up with lanterns overlooking the Masai Mara wilderness at Bateleur Camp

Overlooking the Masai Mara wilderness at Bateleur Camp

Courtesy of &Beyond

No matter the time of year, you can expect an unparalleled wildlife experience in Masai Mara with &Beyond. Bateleur Camp occupies an entirely private area of the reserve among gently rolling grasslands. On any given day, the surrounding plains are alive with dazzling animal sightings. The tented camp is the pinnacle of East African luxury—each tent has hardwood floors, copper bathtubs, and curated antiques. Guests also enjoy refreshing lap pools, delicious gourmet meals, and warm, thoughtful service from a private butler.

Immerse yourself in nature in Laikipia

The Ewaso Narok River in Kenya surrounded by lush forest, with the sun peaking through the clouds above.

The Ewaso Narok River in Kenya

Courtesy of &Beyond

Suyian Lodge is &Beyond’s newest gem in Kenya, set within the vast, untouched wilds of the 44,000-acre Suyian Conservancy. As the only lodge in the conservancy, it offers rare access to a landscape rich in wildlife, with more than 100 mammal species, from endangered rarities to familiar iconic species. From the lodge, guests look out over the dramatic Rock Sanctuary, where ancient formations rise from endless bushveld (areas of mixed woodland), and marvel at sweeping views of the Ewaso Narok River and snow-capped Mount Kenya beyond. Sculpted into its surroundings, the lodge is an architectural delight, mimicking its natural environs and blending perfectly into the rock.

Two giraffes walk through the Suyian Conservancy

Suyian Conservancy

Courtesy of &Beyond

Relish the private plunge pool, intimate viewing deck, and spacious, well-appointed suites from this distinctive perch. From your doorstep, the wild is wonderfully accessible—whether you’re heading out on twice-daily game drives, guided bush walks, or a horseback safari.

Discover local culture in Nairobi

Enjoy the city and nature in Nairobi, the dynamic, bustling hub of East Africa. Kenya’s capital city has its fair share of urban delights, including noteworthy restaurants, independent boutiques, and historic sites, alongside plenty of opportunities for ethical wildlife watching. Check out some of Nairobi’s most beloved attractions—including up-close-and-personal visits with giraffes and elephants at the Giraffe Centre and Daphne Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage—as part of a city tour, led by knowledgeable local guides.

A private beach vacation on Mnemba Island

A small private island with white sand beaches and deep blue water surrounding it. A small sailboat is approaching it.

Mnemba Island

Courtesy of &Beyond

From here, extend your journey with an unforgettable stay on Zanzibar’s Mnemba Island. This destination is a private haven known for its pristine white-sand beaches, shockingly clear turquoise waters, and supreme privacy. The island is exclusive to &Beyond guests, featuring 12 beachside Bandas (palm frond–topped suites filled with local brass, marble, and Omani antiques) with uninterrupted ocean access.

A beachside palm frond–topped suite on Mnemba Island. Two chairs are set up around a small table, with lounge chairs and drinks chilling nearby.

Looking out from the lodge’s Beach Banda on Mnemba Island

Courtesy of &Beyond

The dedicated staff creates highly personalized experiences, including romantic candlelit dinners on the beach, excursions to conservation projects, and rejuvenating wellness treatments and yoga sessions. Spend ample time snorkeling, relaxing on your private stretch of beachfront, and reflecting on your East African adventures before heading home.

