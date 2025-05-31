The Best Music Venues and LGBTQ+ Hotspots in Minnesota

Minnesota’s legendary genre- and gender-bending musician Prince is one of its most valuable gifts to the world. The artist’s belief that “a strong spirit transcends rules” could be said about the state’s many diverse, creative people who are unafraid to challenge the status quo. With a legacy of cultural progress that includes expansive civil rights legislation, strong funding for the arts, and consistently high rates of volunteerism, Minnesota has fostered a thriving LGBTQ+ community and local music scene that makes waves beyond the Midwest.

See a concert at First Avenue in Minneapolis

Minnesota’s legendary music venue, First Avenue. Courtesy of Explore Minnesota/Paul Vincent

Head to the heart of Minnesota’s music scene in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. From there, go straight to First Avenue, one of the longest-running independent venues in the country and one of the largest LGBTQ+-owned businesses in the area. Famously immortalized in Prince’s Purple Rain film, this former bus depot has long been a haven for boundary-pushing artists—whether Prince’s spectacle of self-expression, the Replacements’ anti-establishment punk, Atmosphere’s underground hip-hop, Lizzo’s unapologetic self-love, or Dua Saleh’s shapeshifting exploration of intersectional identity. It’s the kind of venue that Bob Dylan would’ve played too had it been around during his years in the state. (Dylan grew up in Hibbing, part of northern Minnesota’s Iron Range, but also spent time in Minneapolis, including one semester at the University of Minnesota.)

A homegrown highlight on this year’s calendar was four nights with indie-rock darlings the Hold Steady earlier this year, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album Separation Sunday. Noteworthy visiting acts include Perfume Genius (June 18). A First Avenue affiliate, Palace Theatre will host iconic artists like Devo (June 18) and the Pixies (July 31–August 1). For a mix of it all, the alternative dance party night called Transmission celebrates its 24th anniversary this year. Find them every Wednesday night at Uptown VFW.

Shop Minneapolis and St. Paul record stores

Browsing vinyl at Roadrunner Records in Minneapolis. PAUL VINCENT

Beyond the area’s stages, record stores and recording studios provide a network of support for local musicians and changemakers. Most famous is Electric Fetus in Minneapolis, where Prince is known to have browsed the bins and touring artists regularly drop in to sign their latest album. On the opposite side of the neighborhood, the women-owned Lucky Cat Records continues the building’s history as a record store since its 1970s punk origins. Across the street lies Disco Death, a recent addition to the vinyl (and café) scene where you can sip some locally roasted coffee with your haul. Other shops to peruse in the city include Hymie’s Records, Roadrunner, and the Record Spot. In St. Paul, check out Urban Lights.

Visit Paisley Park

Prince’s Paisley Park, his former home and studio complex, features his famous outfits. Courtesy of Explore Minnesota/Paul Vincent

Local studios helped channel the creativity of Minneapolis and St. Paul artists and continue to do so today. At Sound 80, Lipps Inc. recorded their hit “Funkytown,” Dylan laid down part of his Blood on the Tracks album, and Prince made early demos. Studios that made a name for themselves elsewhere in the state include Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, where Nirvana recorded In Utero.

Prince later built his hallowed home-venue-studio complex, Paisley Park, which served his creative development and up-and-coming local artists, including a young Lizzo, and superstars like Stevie Wonder and Madonna. It’s now a must-see museum experience for any music lover visiting the state. To further immerse yourself in Prince’s legacy, visit the Minneapolis Sound Museum to learn more about the musical genre he pioneered.

Go on a Bob Dylan tour

Explore Bob Dylan’s early days in Hibbing, including Bob Dylan Drive outside of his childhood home. Courtesy of Iron Range Tourism

To continue walking in the footsteps of icons, you can wander the University of Minnesota’s “Dinkytown” neighborhood, where Robert Zimmerman first started using the stage name Bob Dylan, and visit other Minneapolis sites on a self-guided tour. To go deeper into Dylan lore, head north to his birthplace for the Duluth Dylan Fest (May 18–25, 2025) or Hibbing, his hometown. Go on a tour of Hibbing High School and its renowned theater, where the young artist first performed, and check out the Dylan Collection at the public library.

Hear local music with craft beer at Surly Brewing and beyond

Surly Brewing Festival Field Courtesy of Explore Minnesota/Paul Vincent

Musicians aren’t the only game changers in town—local beermakers are, too. In 2011, Minneapolis’ Surly Brewing helped push through legal reforms allowing Minnesota breweries to sell onsite. Its business has since grown beyond beer to include large-scale outdoor concerts at the Surly Brewing Festival Field. Check out the locally based indie rock group Hippo Campus here (May 31, 2025). See local live music at the first LGBTQ+- and women-owned microbrewery, Urban Growler. You can also go beyond the big cities to Duluth’s waterfront All Pints North festival or Winona’s Mid West Music Fest (May 9–10, 2025), where regional artists are the soundtrack at breweries, bars, and biergartens.

Attend theater performances, drag shows, and more

Union Rooftop’s popular drag brunch Courtesy of Explore Minnesota/Darin Kamnetz for Flip Phone Events

From musical theater and poetry slams to drag shows, music permeates the performing arts in Minnesota. This fall, see the world premiere of State Theatre’s pre-Broadway musical adaptation of Purple Rain (October 16–November 16, 2025). If you’re looking for a decadent escape, immerse yourself in Berlin’s underground nightclub scene during WWII at the Guthrie Theatre’s production of Cabaret (June 21–August 24, 2025). For Shakespeare lovers, Winona’s Great River Shakespeare Festival runs June 26–July 27, 2025.

Check out the Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus or one of the nation’s first contemporary Black professional theater companies, Penumbra Theatre, for a more intimate experience. The latter doubles as a community space for racial healing, equity, and wellness. In St. Paul, Flava Cafe’s weekly Re-Verb Open Mic is a safe space for emerging talent like Dua Saleh, who found their voice and community here as a teenager before pursuing a career in music and acting in Netflix’s Sex Education.

For those looking to let loose, Minneapolis’s historic Gay 90s and the Saloon, as well as the newer Lush Lounge, are some of the best places to catch local drag and burlesque performances. Union Rooftop and Crave are popular for drag brunches. Let your inner performer out at Gothess, the inclusive goth dance night featuring LGBTQ+ and BIPOC DJs, or dance it out with a concert by a touring act at the Target Center.

Go to Minnesota’s festivals, fairs, and amphitheaters

The Ledge Amphitheater Courtesy of Visit Greater St. Cloud/Super Cooper Media

It wouldn’t be the Midwest without fairs and festivals and Minnesota goes bigger than most. The Minnesota State Fair (August 21–September 1, 2025) is Americana at its finest, with food, rides, animals, and live music, including free shows and major acts. Level up your experience by buying tickets to its Grandstand shows, including Melissa Etheridge and the Indigo Girls (August 24, 2025). Another popular event is Pride Month, which includes the Rainbow Run 5K and culminates with an exuberant weekend-long festival, parade, and bar crawl (June 28–29, 2025).

To enjoy your music with a view, watch a performance of Duluth’s Glensheen Concerts on the Pier series (Wednesdays, July–August) from the water of Lake Superior or the historic estate’s beautiful grounds. The Ledge Amphitheatre in Waite Park, just over an hour outside Minneapolis, offers an expansive natural landscape for epic shows, too. Check out artists with strong LGBTQ+ fan bases here, like Rainbow Kitten Surprise (August 3, 2025).

Minnesota is also home to festivals across genres. In 2025, you’ll find rock at the Minnesota Yacht Club in St. Paul (July 18–20), techno at the radically inclusive Great Beyond campout festival in Franklin (June 25–27), and classical at Winona’s Beethoven Festival (June 29–July 20). See feel-good acts at Duluth’s waterfront Bayfront Festival Park, including the Reggae & World Music Festival (July 19) and the hometown bluegrass-folk group Trampled by Turtles (July 5).

Enjoy kid-friendly music concerts and museums

The Minnesota Orchestra offers family-friendly programming throughout the year. Courtesy of Explore Minnesota/Travis Anderson

Global sounds also resonate throughout the state with family-friendly experiences. The Minnesota Orchestra’s youth-friendly programs include screenings of films like Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with live orchestra performances of their scores, sensory-friendly concerts, and more. All ages can get creative with interactive instruments from around the world at the Schubert Club Music Museum.

Whether you’re experiencing its venues, exploring its shops, discovering new music, or celebrating its icons, Minnesota’s dynamic music scene and LGBTQ+ community welcome all to be a part of their story and revel in the music.

