Serena Williams Launches Second Luggage Collection With Away

By Lyndsey Matthews

Jan 26, 2021

Even Serena Williams has to fake a trip to Paris for now.

Courtesy of Away

The latest Away x Serena Williams collection includes several new products like a convertible backpack tote that is just as useful now as it will be once we’re all traveling regularly again.

Tennis great Serena Williams is teaming up again with Away to launch the second collection she’s codesigned with the cult favorite luggage brand.

The inaugural Away x Serena Williams collection that debuted in February 2020 featured bold red hard- and soft-sided luggage with multi-colored camo print interiors. For her latest collaboration, which launches January 28, Williams chose shades of periwinkle, coral, and green, as well as a custom gray swirled pattern. 

In addition to the brand’s signature polycarbonate suitcases, the line also includes a kid-size carry-on, packing cubes, a toiletry case, and a pet carrier. Away is also launching several brand-new items with this collection, including a convertible backpack tote and a jewelry sleeve.

Like other avid travelers, Williams and her busy travel schedule of tennis tournaments around the world have been greatly curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she hopes that this new bag collection can be used in day-to-day life now and also give people something to look forward to once they are ready to travel again.

“I’m thrilled to share a collection that speaks to the new realities of travel and highlights my personal take on design and functionality, all with the hope that it can get people excited for the future,” Williams said in a press release.

This isn’t the only collaboration Away has launched recently. In October 2020, the luggage brand launched two other limited edition collections with the high-end audio brand Master & Dynamic and actress Rashida Jones.

As for the Away x Serena Williams limited-edition collection? That goes on sale online and in Away stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom starting January 28, 2021. Here’s a sneak peek of every item in the line:

The new suitcase colors include coral, periwinkle, and a light shade of green.
Courtesy of Away
Away x Serena Williams Classic Polycarbonate Suitcases

Buy Soon: the Carry-On, $225, awaytravel.com; the Bigger Carry-On, $245; awaytravel.com, the Medium, $275, awaytravel.com; the Large, $295, awaytravel.com

Williams helped design this custom gray swirl pattern.
Courtesy of Away
Away x Serena Williams the Printed Polycarbonate Suitcases

Buy Soon: the Carry-On, $275, awaytravel.com; the Bigger Carry-On, $295, awaytravel.com; the Medium, $325, awaytravel.com; the Large, $345, awaytravel.com

The kid’s version of this bag comes with light green details.
Courtesy of Away
Away x Serena Williams the Kid’s Carry-On

Buy Soon: $175, awaytravel.com

Wear this bag as a backpack on the go and with the tote straps when you need quick access.
Courtesy of Away
Away x Serena Williams the Convertible Backpack Tote

Buy Soon: $225, awaytravel.com

The same design as the convertible backpack tote, scaled down.
Courtesy of Away
Away x Serena Williams the Mini Convertible Backpack Tote

Buy Soon: $145, awaytravel.com

This sling bag is ideal for keeping your essentials close at hand.
Courtesy of Away
Away x Serena Williams the Front Pocket Sling Bag

Buy Soon: $125, awaytravel.com

Puppy not included, sorry.
Courtesy of Away
Away x Serena Williams the Pet Carrier

Buy Soon: $245, awaytravel.com

The new Jewelry Sleeve features a slimmer profile compared to the other jewelry boxes Away makes.
Courtesy of Away
Away x Serena Williams the Jewelry Sleeve

Buy Soon: $75, awaytravel.com

This new toiletry case features expandable zippers.
Courtesy of Away
Away x Serena Williams the Expandable Toiletry Case

Buy Soon: $95, awaytravel.com

The new packing cubes expand to accommodate anything you accumulate along the way.
Courtesy of Away
Away x Serena Williams the Expandable Packing Cubes

Buy Soon: $55, awaytravel.com

>> Next: Rimowa Just Launched Its First-Ever Collection of Soft Bags

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.

Tech + Gear

