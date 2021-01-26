Serena Williams Launches Second Luggage Collection With Away

Tennis great Serena Williams is teaming up again with Away to launch the second collection she’s codesigned with the cult favorite luggage brand.

The inaugural Away x Serena Williams collection that debuted in February 2020 featured bold red hard- and soft-sided luggage with multi-colored camo print interiors. For her latest collaboration, which launches January 28, Williams chose shades of periwinkle, coral, and green, as well as a custom gray swirled pattern.

In addition to the brand’s signature polycarbonate suitcases, the line also includes a kid-size carry-on, packing cubes, a toiletry case, and a pet carrier. Away is also launching several brand-new items with this collection, including a convertible backpack tote and a jewelry sleeve.

Like other avid travelers, Williams and her busy travel schedule of tennis tournaments around the world have been greatly curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she hopes that this new bag collection can be used in day-to-day life now and also give people something to look forward to once they are ready to travel again.

“I’m thrilled to share a collection that speaks to the new realities of travel and highlights my personal take on design and functionality, all with the hope that it can get people excited for the future,” Williams said in a press release.

This isn’t the only collaboration Away has launched recently. In October 2020, the luggage brand launched two other limited edition collections with the high-end audio brand Master & Dynamic and actress Rashida Jones.