Away Launches Limited-Edition Luggage Collection for Audiophiles

By Lyndsey Matthews

Oct 13, 2020

The limited-edition items feature leather details that Master & Dynamic is known for.

Courtesy of Away

Away is donating 100 percent of net proceeds from its Master & Dynamic collaboration to MusiCares.

Cult-favorite luggage brand Away is known for its colorful collaborations—it’s teamed up with everyone from New York’s Flour Shop bakery to Serena Williams for limited-edition releases of its popular polycarbonate shell suitcases. Next up? A collaboration with New York’s high-end audio brand Master & Dynamic.

Launching October 13, the Away x Master & Dynamic collection features everything from aluminum carry-ons with stylish leather details to daypacks with a custom lining inspired by sound waves. In addition to luggage, there are two exclusive versions of Master & Dynamic’s over-ear headphones and wireless earphones.

Best of all, Away is donating 100 percent of net proceeds from the collection to MusiCares, a nonprofit organization that provides preventative, recovery, and emergency support to the music community for addiction needs.

Take a look at each Away x Master & Dynamic limited-edition item here—and if you like something, snap it up quickly. Once they sell out, it’s unlikely they’ll be restocked.

Courtesy of Away

Away x Master & Dynamic Bigger Carry-On and Carry-On

Buy Now: Away x Master & Dynamic Bigger Carry-On, $545, awaytravel.com; Away x Master & Dynamic Carry-On, $525, awaytravel.com

For this limited-edition collaboration, Away is releasing its silver aluminum suitcases in both the Carry-On and the Bigger Carry-On sizes with tan leather accents.

Courtesy of Away

Away x Master & Dynamic Earphones 

Buy Now: $249, awaytravel.com

The collection also includes custom-made versions of Master & Dynamic’s MW07 GO True Wireless Earphones.

Courtesy of Away

Away x Master & Dynamic Daypack

Buy Now: $275, awaytravel.com

The Away Daypack is available in a leather finish with a nonscratch microsuede-lined interior pocket designed to fit a pair of Master & Dynamic headphones.

Courtesy of Away

Away x Master & Dynamic Headphones

Buy Now: $499, awaytravel.com

If you want noise-canceling headphones, a special edition version of Master & Dynamic’s MW65 Active Noise-Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones is also available.

Courtesy of Away

Away x Master & Dynamic Everywhere Bag

Buy Now: $325, awaytravel.com

Away’s Everywhere Bag also comes in the same tan leather with a nonscratch microsuede-lined interior pocket sized perfectly to fit a pair of Master & Dynamic headphones.

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. We may earn a commission if you buy through our links.

