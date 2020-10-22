For the First Time Ever, Away Is Selling Canvas Duffle Bags, Belt Bags, and Tablet Cases

One week after launching a new luggage collection with high-end audio brand Master & Dynamic, Away is back with yet another limited-edition series of its popular polycarbonate shell suitcases. This time, the cult-favorite luggage company is teaming up with actress Rashida Jones for a collaboration that also includes three brand-new products.

For the first time, Away is selling canvas duffle bags, belt bags, and tablet cases as part of the Away by Rashida Jones collection that launched on October 20. This is the second collection Away has produced with the Parks and Recreation and #BlackAF actress, who is a longtime friend of the brand, lifelong traveler, and luggage fanatic.

Available now on awaytravel.com and in the brand’s brick and mortar stores everywhere from San Francisco to Toronto and London, the collaboration also features new copper and teal ombre colors of its hard-shell suitcases and a set of purple packing cubes with red zippers. All of the three new colorways are inspired by the coastal mountain landscape surrounding Jones’s home in Ojai, California, about 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Check out each Away by Rashida Jones limited-edition item here—and if you like something, snap it up quickly. Once it sells out, it’s unlikely they’ll be restocked.

Courtesy of Away

The Belt Bag

Away’s first belt bag is made with canvas and vegan leather details and comes with two removable pouches, plus a detachable tassel charm. Wear the adjustable belt around your waist or your body to go hands-free.

Courtesy of Away

The Duffle