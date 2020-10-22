Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Tech + Gear

For the First Time Ever, Away Is Selling Canvas Duffle Bags, Belt Bags, and Tablet Cases

By Lyndsey Matthews

Oct 22, 2020

share this article
flipboard
The sienna and teal colors in Rashida Jones’s new collaboration with Away are inspired by her coastal California home.

Courtesy of Away

The sienna and teal colors in Rashida Jones’s new collaboration with Away are inspired by her coastal California home.

The latest Away by Rashida Jones collection includes three new products, with colors inspired by the natural landscape near the actress’s California home.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

One week after launching a new luggage collection with high-end audio brand Master & Dynamic, Away is back with yet another limited-edition series of its popular polycarbonate shell suitcases. This time, the cult-favorite luggage company is teaming up with actress Rashida Jones for a collaboration that also includes three brand-new products.

For the first time, Away is selling canvas duffle bags, belt bags, and tablet cases as part of the Away by Rashida Jones collection that launched on October 20. This is the second collection Away has produced with the Parks and Recreation and #BlackAF actress, who is a longtime friend of the brand, lifelong traveler, and luggage fanatic.

Available now on awaytravel.com and in the brand’s brick and mortar stores everywhere from San Francisco to Toronto and London, the collaboration also features new copper and teal ombre colors of its hard-shell suitcases and a set of purple packing cubes with red zippers. All of the three new colorways are inspired by the coastal mountain landscape surrounding Jones’s home in Ojai, California, about 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Check out each Away by Rashida Jones limited-edition item here—and if you like something, snap it up quickly. Once it sells out, it’s unlikely they’ll be restocked.

Courtesy of Away

The Belt Bag

Buy Now: $125, awaytravel.com

Away’s first belt bag is made with canvas and vegan leather details and comes with two removable pouches, plus a detachable tassel charm. Wear the adjustable belt around your waist or your body to go hands-free.

Related
The Fanny Pack I’m Not Embarrassed to Wear in Public

Courtesy of Away

The Duffle

Buy Now: $225, awaytravel.com

Article continues below advertisement

The Duffle is larger than Away’s the Everywhere Bag but not as big as the Weekender. Available now in a sienna canvas with vegan leather trim, this new bag has a padded laptop sleeve that fits laptops up to 15 inches and an exterior sleeve that allows you to slip it over the handles of a roller suitcase so it stays put.

Courtesy of Away

The Tablet Case

Buy Now: $95, awaytravel.com

Another brand-new product, the Tablet Case is great for travelers who like to keep items organized on the go. There’s a pocket for everything here, including a 10-inch tablet, your phone, passport, ID card, pens, and more.

Courtesy of Away

The Carry-On and the Bigger Carry-On in Copper

Buy Now: $325, awaytravel.com; $345, awaytravel.com

These two copper-colored suitcases feature a mirror-finished exterior and come with a deep purple lining with red accent zippers on the interior. 

Courtesy of Away

The Carry-On, the Bigger Carry-On, the Medium, and the Large in Summit    

Buy Now: $275, awaytravel.com; $295, awaytravel.com; $325, awaytravel.com; $345, awaytravel.com  

Available in all four sizes of suitcases, the new Summit-colored suitcases have a teal ombre exterior and a purple and red interior.

Courtesy of Away

The Insider Packing Cubes

Buy Now: $45 for set of four, awaytravel.com

Sold as a set of four—all in distinct sizes—these deep purple packing cubes have red accent zippers.

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. We may earn a commission if you buy through our links.

>> Next: Paravel’s Carry-Ons Are 25 Percent off—and Also Carbon Neutral Now

popular stories

  1. How COVID Will Affect Holiday Travel

    Tips + News

  2. Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?

    Tips + News

  3. European Countries Agree on New COVID-19 Travel Guidelines

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

These Countries Just Made It Easier for Americans to Move and Work Abroad

These Countries Just Made It Easier for Americans to Move and Work Abroad

Travel Etiquette

5 Free Nights Worth 250,000 Points – Should You Sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless?

5 Free Nights Worth 250,000 Points – Should You Sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless?

Loyalty + Rewards

Let These Companies Plan Your Next Road Trip

Let These Companies Plan Your Next Road Trip

Road Trips

How to See Tokyo Like a Local

How to See Tokyo Like a Local

Travel Tales