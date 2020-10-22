For the First Time Ever, Away Is Selling Canvas Duffle Bags, Belt Bags, and Tablet Cases

Courtesy of Away
Oct 22, 2020
The sienna and teal colors in Rashida Jones’s new collaboration with Away are inspired by her coastal California home.
The latest Away by Rashida Jones collection includes three new products, with colors inspired by the natural landscape near the actress’s California home.
One week after launching a new luggage collection with high-end audio brand Master & Dynamic, Away is back with yet another limited-edition series of its popular polycarbonate shell suitcases. This time, the cult-favorite luggage company is teaming up with actress Rashida Jones for a collaboration that also includes three brand-new products.
For the first time, Away is selling canvas duffle bags, belt bags, and tablet cases as part of the Away by Rashida Jones collection that launched on October 20. This is the second collection Away has produced with the Parks and Recreation and #BlackAF actress, who is a longtime friend of the brand, lifelong traveler, and luggage fanatic.
Available now on awaytravel.com and in the brand’s brick and mortar stores everywhere from San Francisco to Toronto and London, the collaboration also features new copper and teal ombre colors of its hard-shell suitcases and a set of purple packing cubes with red zippers. All of the three new colorways are inspired by the coastal mountain landscape surrounding Jones’s home in Ojai, California, about 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
Check out each Away by Rashida Jones limited-edition item here—and if you like something, snap it up quickly. Once it sells out, it’s unlikely they’ll be restocked.
Away’s first belt bag is made with canvas and vegan leather details and comes with two removable pouches, plus a detachable tassel charm. Wear the adjustable belt around your waist or your body to go hands-free.
The Duffle is larger than Away’s the Everywhere Bag but not as big as the Weekender. Available now in a sienna canvas with vegan leather trim, this new bag has a padded laptop sleeve that fits laptops up to 15 inches and an exterior sleeve that allows you to slip it over the handles of a roller suitcase so it stays put.
Another brand-new product, the Tablet Case is great for travelers who like to keep items organized on the go. There’s a pocket for everything here, including a 10-inch tablet, your phone, passport, ID card, pens, and more.
These two copper-colored suitcases feature a mirror-finished exterior and come with a deep purple lining with red accent zippers on the interior.
Available in all four sizes of suitcases, the new Summit-colored suitcases have a teal ombre exterior and a purple and red interior.
Sold as a set of four—all in distinct sizes—these deep purple packing cubes have red accent zippers.
