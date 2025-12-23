Our Most-Read Stories of 2025

When you look at the stories that were the most popular on Afar this year, the overall mix gives an interesting glimpse into travelers’ minds in the past 12 months. Yes, they were concerned about Real IDs and TSA phone searches, but they were much more focused on the joy part of travel—joy sparked by Michelin-starred ice cream, train rides through national parks, long hikes across the English countryside, and solo trips to tropical islands. There was a bit of humor in that mix, too—based on the article that turned out to be our most popular of the year. Look below for the top 10 most-read stories on Afar in 2025—plus a little bonus peek into the minds of our editors. Thanks for coming along on the journey with us, and we’ll see you in 2026!