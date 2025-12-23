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Our Most-Read Stories of 2025

It’s been a year, and you’ve been here with us for all of it. From your fascination with hut-to-hut hiking and generation-specific travel habits, to your dreams of private jets and long-haul train trips, these were your favorite Afar articles of 2025. Plus, see below for a peek at our editors’ favorite trips and hotels of the past year, and the destinations on our radar for 2026.
By Billie Cohen
December 23, 2025
Historic white buildings in public square in Dubrovnik; boardwalk stretching through field toward snowy mountains in Jasper; woman taking photo of lower Manhattan skyline from boat on water

Readers’ travel interests this year spanned from Dubrovnik, Croatia, to Jasper, Canada, to New York City.

Photos by Kevin Faingnaert, Christian Garcia/Unsplash, Alex Lau

When you look at the stories that were the most popular on Afar this year, the overall mix gives an interesting glimpse into travelers’ minds in the past 12 months. Yes, they were concerned about Real IDs and TSA phone searches, but they were much more focused on the joy part of travel—joy sparked by Michelin-starred ice cream, train rides through national parks, long hikes across the English countryside, and solo trips to tropical islands. There was a bit of humor in that mix, too—based on the article that turned out to be our most popular of the year. Look below for the top 10 most-read stories on Afar in 2025—plus a little bonus peek into the minds of our editors. Thanks for coming along on the journey with us, and we’ll see you in 2026!

The Top 10 Most-Read Articles of 2025
A view of buildings in downtown San Francisco as seen from a highpoint on a brick walk.
Number 10
This U.S. City Was Just Ranked the Happiest in the Country
The recently released 2026 Happy City Index scores cities based on the happiness of their citizens. See which U.S. city ranked highest.
March 24, 2026 05:15 PM
 · 
Devorah Lev-Tov
Everything You Need to Know About Getting a Real ID
Number 9
The Real ID Deadline Is May 7—Here’s What TSA Says the Air Travel Requirements Will Be After That
We reached out to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to find out what will happen if travelers arrive at the airport without a Real ID on or after May 7, 2025. Here’s what the agency advises.
April 21, 2025 09:29 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Minimal-Ice-Cream-01.jpg
Number 8
This Is the World’s First Michelin-Starred Ice Cream Shop
What makes ice cream deserve a Michelin star? We go inside the world’s only designated shop to find out.
May 13, 2025 12:01 PM
 · 
Clarissa Wei
Batibou beach, northern Dominica, is considered to be the most beautiful beach on the island. This peaceful, sandy beach, surrounded by tropical forest, is being washed by mild waves of Caribbean sea.
Number 7
I’ve Visited More Than 80 Countries Alone—This Caribbean Island Is One of the Best Places for Solo Travelers
This small island should be on every solo traveler’s radar.
February 11, 2025 03:18 PM
 · 
Kaitlyn Rosati
A close up of the torso of a person in a jean jacket and a cross-body bag holding a smartphone
Number 6
Can TSA Search Your Phone? What to Know About Electronic Device Inspections at the Airport
Here’s when you need to hand over your device, and whether you must provide passwords when you do.
April 2, 2025 11:40 AM
 · 
Iona Brannon
Rocky Mountaineer - Stoney Creek Bridge
Number 5
This Summer Only: You Can Take a Rare Train Ride Through Jasper and Banff National Parks
Rocky Mountaineer’s new route delivers a front-row seat to the Canadian Rockies’ most dramatic landscapes on a limited 2026 schedule.
March 24, 2026 12:21 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Panoramic view from Cotswold Way walking trail of picturesque Chipping Camden English countryside landscape, Cotswolds, Gloucestershire, England, UK
Number 4
This Pub-to-Pub Hike Is 102 Miles of English Countryside, Cottages, and Castles
Only a short train ride from London, the Cotswolds Way immerses travelers in bucolic landscapes and villages.
June 5, 2025 01:27 PM
 · 
Danielle Hallock
Colorful buildings line the waterfront in Gdansk, Poland
Number 3
If You Have Family From These 9 Countries, You Can Get Dual Citizenship
Americans yearning for a second citizenship, and the benefits it provides, check your family tree. Some countries offer an easier path to citizenship based on your heritage.
March 31, 2025 06:20 PM
 · 
Jamie Davis Smith
A rendering of the interior of a forthcoming Magnifica Air airplane with two-by-two rows of lie-flat seats
Number 2
A New U.S. Airline Will Offer Private Jet–Style Flights Without the Premium Price Tag
Magnifica Air is a Florida-based startup that aims to connect major U.S. cities like New York, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, and Houston—on Airbus planes tricked out with leather lie-flat seats.
October 27, 2025 07:49 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A collage featuring a mountain road above water in the background, and five black-and-white cutouts of people ranging from a young toddler to an elderly couple
Number 1
Do You Travel Like a Millennial, a Boomer, or a Gen Xer? Here’s How Each Generation’s Travel Habits Differ
This year marks the first time in history that seven generations are alive all at once. So, we asked travel advisors and insiders to fill us in on the unique travel styles and preferences that define each group.
May 8, 2025 12:47 PM
 · 
Terry Ward
Afar Wrapped: Editors’ Favorite Travels of 2025
Clockwise from top left: Kenya, Newfoundland, Santa Ynez, La Paz, Barcelona, South Korea, La Paz, Transylvania
Where to Travel Next
We Took Hundreds of Trips in 2025, and These Are the Places We Would Go Back to in a Heartbeat
Afar’s team roamed wide in 2025. These were our favorite spots from a year of exploring.
December 19, 2025 01:11 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
collage of six photos: exterior of waterside hotel, guide outdoors, meal viewed from overhead, guest room , person in small outdoor pool, chair iin room
Hotels
Our Most Memorable Hotel Stays of 2025: a Former Convent, a Cliffside Retreat, an Over-the-Top Penthouse Suite
Afar editors share the 2025 hotel stays they didn’t want to leave—and would happily return to.
December 22, 2025 01:48 PM
 · 
Jennifer Flowers

Looking ahead: Where to Go in 2026
WTG-Lede-with-badge.jpg
Where to Travel Next
Where to Go in 2026: Places That Are on the Rise and Off the Beaten Path
Our 2026 picks champion a better way to travel the world: responsibly, creatively, and with eyes on places long overlooked.
December 4, 2025 07:16 AM

Billie Cohen
Billie Cohen is editorial director of Afar, where she leads editorial strategy for its digital content. Based in New York City but often on the road, she has a soft spot for nerd travel, including maps, libraries, science, dessert, music, and Oreo flavors around the world. Follow her @billietravels.
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